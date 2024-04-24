LIBERIA CHINA: China Handover Solar Power Ministry Of Post Central Office

By: R. Joyclyn Wea

MONROVIA-The People’s Republic of Liberia has given the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications’ Monrovia headquarters solar power.

This is an extension of the Chinese aid project, which began in Tubmanburg, Kakata, Gbarnga, Ganta, Sanniqualle, Saclepea, and Zwedru, seven rural post offices, with solar panel installations. The project began in 2023. The Ministry’s Randall Street office now has solar electricity installed to improve e-commerce and postal digitization, particularly in rural Liberia.

Since lighting has been a major concern, the ministry is installing solar electricity to prevent theft and break-ins at night.

Speaking during the donation, Chinese Ambassador H.E. YIN Chengwu said the solar power project is an important achievement of practical cooperation between China and Liberia.

The implementation of the project he said will provide a stable reliable, clean, and green power supply for the central office as well as eight other county post offices in Liberia, such as Montserrado, Bomi, Magibi, Bong, Nimba, Grand Gedeh, among others.

This will further improve local communication infrastructure conditions, and help Liberia’s economic and social development.

“China and Liberia are good friends, good partners, and good brothers. Under the strong leadership and strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Joseph Boakai, China-Liberia relations are ushering in a new stage,” Amb. Chengwu said.

As always, the Chinese ambassador noted that China will continue pursuing the principles of sincerity, real results, amity, and good faith in China-Liberia relations, and jointly promote fruitful results in China-Liberia friendly, pragmatic, and win-win cooperation.

“China is committed to helping Liberia achieve economic and social development. We will continue to work with the Liberian government and people to strive for greater development of practical cooperation in all fields between our two countries and make positive contributions to building a China-Liberia community with a shared future.” For his part, Sekou M. Kromah, minister of post and telecommunications thanks the government and people of China for the project and their continued support of the capacity building of citizens and government officials.

According to him, the government will do all it can to strengthen the long-standing relationship between both nations. He further pledged his ministry’s willingness to work with the Chinese embassy in Liberia in whatever way to ensure the country and its people can benefit from China’s aid.