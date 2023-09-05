Liberia-China Celebrates 20th Resurgence Diplomatic Relationship

By: Perry B. Zordyu Email: zordyuperryb@gmail.com

As the resurgence of the diplomatic relationship between Liberia and China intensifies, the Chinese embassy has held a special security dialogue between Chinese Institutions and Enterprises and the Liberia National Police as both countries commemorate 20 years of diplomatic tile.

Speaking at the dialogue, the honorable Chargé d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy, Fan Erwei Saud the objective of the dialogue is to strengthen high Cole cooperation, by discussing the problems that have emerged since the establishment of the Police and Enterprises cooperation mechanism and to provide a platform for direct dialogue between Chinese enterprises and the LNP in order to jointly negotiate solutions to the problems by ensuring a safe business environment for Chinese institutes and enterprises , and ultimately realizing a positive win-win outcome for both sides.

The Chargé d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy told the gathering that the ultimate objective is to provide a stable social environment for the safe operation of Chinese Enterprises and to facilitate the Chinese Enterprises to better fulfill their social responsibilities as well as to make greater contributions to the economic and social development of Liberia.

The Chinese envoy asserted that this year 2023 has been a great historical significance, marking the 10th anniversary of President Xi Jinping’s announcement of the principle of Sincerity, Real results, Amity and Good faith for China’s Africa policy and the upholding justice and pursuing shared interests.

Fan Erwei noted that this year also marks the 20th anniversary of the resumption of diplomatic relations between China and Liberia adding that both countries have achieved fruitful results in infrastructure, investment, trade, economy, security, agriculture, humanistic exchange, culture and education.

Naming some significant achievements of the bilateral relationship between Liberia and China, the Chinese diploma recounted the Ministerial Complex , the Capitol annex Building and Roberts International Airports, which were built with China’s donation and assistance, as an iconic landmarks in the capital, Monrovia and has provided more than 100 practical training opportunities and more than 60 fully-funded scholarships.

He further added that China is a good friend and a good brother of Liberia, and the friendship between the Chinese Embassy and the LNP has gone back a long way.

Making further assertions that under the leadership of President Xi Jinping’s, the Chinese Envoy noted that the Global Development Initiative the Global Security Initiative, and President Weah’s Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development, China will achieve more fruitful results in the areas of security, investment, trade, as well as humanistic exchange.

Honorable Fan Erwei boosted that Liberia has witnessed great achievements in China’s economic and social development, as well as the traditional friendship between the Chinese Embassy and LNP.

“You have witnessed the great achievements of China’s economic and social development, as well as the traditional friendship between the Chinese Embassy and LNP. I want to clearly state that there will be no development without security and that without development, the foundations of security definitely will be fragile”. Honorable Fan Erwei added.

At the same time, the Honorable Chargé d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy stated that global development and security risks are overlapping and characterized by various uncertainties.

Chinese enterprises are among those active players in the fields of infrastructure, investment, and trade in Liberia that have brought a large number of employment opportunities to the local people in Liberia and made great contributions to the economic and social changes in Liberia.