Liberia Business News: Don’t Scare Away Investors

TNR News-The chairperson of the affected communities in the operational areas of Western Cluster, Eric Sando Perry, said the continues suspending of Western Cluster Road User Permit has the propensity to scare away investors.

He said, the best way forward was to sit and discuss and move forward rather than suspending its operation. That alone, he said stalls the operations and development work by the company, and will adversely affect the affected communities

He made the statement last week in a telephone interview on Pumah FM, Tubmanburg, Bomi County.

“The government is not doing well for us. Western Cluster is in the region to mine our ore and provide job opportunities for our brothers and sisters. If there are issues, we should sit on the table to resolve them,” Perry stated.

Perry disclosed that there was a meeting held with Western Cluster, the National Investment Commission, and the Ministry of Mines and Energy to discuss reverting to the Mineral Development Agreement (MDA).

During said meeting, government entities compelled Western Cluster to take full responsibility for the Liberia Government Hospital, C. H. Dewey Central High School, and Bomi Junior High School. Western Cluster agreed to these demands and also committed to constructing a regional school in the affected communities and working with cooperatives to cultivate 100 acres of farmland to improve agriculture in the area.

While praising Western Cluster for these initiatives, Perry criticized the government’s decision to continually suspend the WCL road permit. He argued that the continuous suspension hinders the company’s ability to implement projects beneficial to the community.

“For the company to implement these projects, it needs to be operational,” Perry said, stating the necessity for WCL to be allowed to function to fulfill its commitments, such as building the regional school and taking over the hospital and schools.

Perry also warned that the government’s actions could deter other investors from investing in the country. He stressed that dialogue, rather than continued suspension, should be the way forward when addressing issues.