Liberia Business News: Bomi citizens Appreciate Western Cluster’s 2Bn dollars Investment

Bomi County-Citizens and stakeholders of Bomi County over the weekend embraced Western Cluster’s US$2bn dollars investment announced by Navin Jaju, CEO, Sesa Goa, Western Cluster’s parent company.
At a stakeholders’ meeting held in Tubmanburg and was attended by district one representative, Hon. Obediah Varney, county officials as well citizens, of Bomi, who were very happy WCL announcement in their country .
The meeting was held with Mr. Jaju, company officials under a friendly atmosphere.
After meeting with president Boakai last week, the CEO said: “We are delighted to be a part of the socio-economic development of Western Liberia and going forward, we are on course for an investment of up to US $2 billion in WCL and aiming to act as a catalyst to unlock Liberia’s economic potential and empower local communities through expansion of operation, thereby, generating numerous employment opportunities.”
Representative Varney said, they are open for such investment in the country and the county, specifically, and want the Mineral Development Agreement to be followed.
For his part, Mr. Varney Dolley, Fiscal Affairs Development superintendent, invited Mr. Navin to visit the affected communities, which Mr. Jaju did the same day. Mr. Dolley encouraged the company to involve local authorities into any decision making.
“I have decided to visit the affected areas and meet with the people of Bomi County and understand their issues. That is why I have extended my visit to five days.
This will increase its production from two million to 15 million tons. “We are committed to Liberia’s growth trajectory & aspirations of the Liberian people, aligning with President Boakai’s vision for sustainable growth through strategic partnerships and responsible operations,” Mr. Jaju said after meeting with president Boakai.
The head of Traditional leaders in Bomi, Mr. Mounahmah jah said: “we want this company to be here. We want Western Cluster’s limited to be here and welcomed this investment. We want to people to benefit from this investment.”
He added, we want for our children to benefit from this scholarship; to which Mr. Jaju replied that the company has many initiatives that will ensure the welfare and betterment of citizens of Liberia .
Also speaking was the head of the Bomi Technical College, Dr. Zobon Norman. He commended the company for the level of support it has given to the college. It can be recalled that the college benefited from the county development funds given by Western Cluster. It is not only the college that has benefited from Western Cluster’s contribution, but also the hospital, local government, radio stations in Bomi, disabled community among others.
He said, “I think if you train them in various disciplines, and after graduation it will increase the employment opportunities.
Since 2011, WCL has contributed over $300 MN towards the socio-economic development of the region Western Cluster Limited (WCL), a subsidiary of Vedanta Sesa Goa and a key player in Liberia’s mining sector, is set to embark act as a catalyst to Liberia’s growth trajectory charted by the new Gov’t as it plans to invest US $2 billion to propel socio economic development in the region.
I was extremely pleased to uncover this website. I wanted to thank you for ones time
due to this fantastic read!! I definitely enjoyed every bit of it and I have
you book marked to check out new information on your website.
I was more than happy to uncover this web site.
I need to to thank you for your time due to this fantastic read!!
I definitely loved every little bit of it and
I have you saved as a favorite to see new things on your website.
Hello, of course this post is genuinely pleasant
and I have learned lot of things from it concerning blogging.
thanks.
Hi I am so grateful I found your site, I really
found you by error, while I was researching on Askjeeve
for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say cheers
for a incredible post and a all round interesting blog (I also love the
theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all at the minute but I have book-marked it and also added in your RSS feeds,
so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please do
keep up the great work.
I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him
as no one else know such detailed about my difficulty.
You are wonderful! Thanks!
I visited various blogs however the audio quality for audio songs current at this
web site is in fact excellent.
I’ve been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It is pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be a lot more useful
than ever before.
Look into my web-site … java burn review
Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Thank you, However I am encountering issues with your RSS.
I don’t know why I cannot join it. Is there anyone else getting
similar RSS issues? Anyone that knows the answer will
you kindly respond? Thanx!!
Definitely consider that that you said. Your favourite justification seemed to
be on the web the easiest factor to be mindful of.
I say to you, I definitely get annoyed even as other folks think about issues that
they plainly do not recognise about. You managed to hit the nail upon the highest and also defined out the whole thing with no need side effect , other folks could take a signal.
Will likely be again to get more. Thank you
I’m not sure why but this site is loading incredibly slow for me.
Is anyone else having this issue or is it a issue on my
end? I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.
I was able to find good info from your blog articles.
Hello there, I discovered your website via Google whilst looking for a related topic, your web site got here
up, it appears to be like good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, simply turned into alert to your blog through Google,
and located that it’s really informative. I am going to be careful
for brussels. I will be grateful in case you continue this in future.
Numerous people will likely be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
hello!,I really like your writing so a lot!
proportion we keep up a correspondence extra approximately your
post on AOL? I need an expert on this house to unravel my problem.
Maybe that’s you! Taking a look ahead to look you.