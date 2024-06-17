Liberia Business News: Bomi citizens Appreciate Western Cluster’s 2Bn dollars Investment

Bomi County-Citizens and stakeholders of Bomi County over the weekend embraced Western Cluster’s US$2bn dollars investment announced by Navin Jaju, CEO, Sesa Goa, Western Cluster’s parent company.

At a stakeholders’ meeting held in Tubmanburg and was attended by district one representative, Hon. Obediah Varney, county officials as well citizens, of Bomi, who were very happy WCL announcement in their country .

The meeting was held with Mr. Jaju, company officials under a friendly atmosphere.

After meeting with president Boakai last week, the CEO said: “We are delighted to be a part of the socio-economic development of Western Liberia and going forward, we are on course for an investment of up to US $2 billion in WCL and aiming to act as a catalyst to unlock Liberia’s economic potential and empower local communities through expansion of operation, thereby, generating numerous employment opportunities.”

Representative Varney said, they are open for such investment in the country and the county, specifically, and want the Mineral Development Agreement to be followed.

For his part, Mr. Varney Dolley, Fiscal Affairs Development superintendent, invited Mr. Navin to visit the affected communities, which Mr. Jaju did the same day. Mr. Dolley encouraged the company to involve local authorities into any decision making.

“I have decided to visit the affected areas and meet with the people of Bomi County and understand their issues. That is why I have extended my visit to five days.

This will increase its production from two million to 15 million tons. “We are committed to Liberia’s growth trajectory & aspirations of the Liberian people, aligning with President Boakai’s vision for sustainable growth through strategic partnerships and responsible operations,” Mr. Jaju said after meeting with president Boakai.

The head of Traditional leaders in Bomi, Mr. Mounahmah jah said: “we want this company to be here. We want Western Cluster’s limited to be here and welcomed this investment. We want to people to benefit from this investment.”

He added, we want for our children to benefit from this scholarship; to which Mr. Jaju replied that the company has many initiatives that will ensure the welfare and betterment of citizens of Liberia .

Also speaking was the head of the Bomi Technical College, Dr. Zobon Norman. He commended the company for the level of support it has given to the college. It can be recalled that the college benefited from the county development funds given by Western Cluster. It is not only the college that has benefited from Western Cluster’s contribution, but also the hospital, local government, radio stations in Bomi, disabled community among others.

He said, “I think if you train them in various disciplines, and after graduation it will increase the employment opportunities.

Since 2011, WCL has contributed over $300 MN towards the socio-economic development of the region Western Cluster Limited (WCL), a subsidiary of Vedanta Sesa Goa and a key player in Liberia’s mining sector, is set to embark act as a catalyst to Liberia’s growth trajectory charted by the new Gov’t as it plans to invest US $2 billion to propel socio economic development in the region.