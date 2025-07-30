Liberia Appointed to Prestigious UN Tax Committee Darlingston Talery to Represent Liberia on Global Taxation Panel

Monrovia, Liberia – Tuesday , July 29, 2025 – In a significant diplomatic and professional milestone, Liberia has secured a seat on the United Nations Committee of Experts on International Cooperation in Tax Matters. The announcement was made jointly by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA).

Mr. Darlingston Y. Talery, a renowned tax policy expert and former Commissioner for Domestic Tax at the LRA, has been selected to represent Liberia on the 25-members committee. Mr. Talery, who currently heads the Department of Domestic Resource Mobilization at the ECOWAS Commission, will serve a four-year term ending June 30, 2029. He was chosen from among 58 global nominees by the UN Secretary-General.

Foreign Minister H.E. Sara Beysolow Nyanti hailed the appointment as a testament to Liberia’s growing institutional credibility and capacity on the world stage.

“The inclusion of Liberia in this globally significant committee sends a clear message about the capacity, credibility, and growing influence of Liberia’s public institutions,” said Minister Nyanti. “This appointment not only recognizes the professional excellence of Mr. Talery but also positions Liberia as an active contributor to the global conversation on fair and inclusive tax systems.”

Mr. Talery brings a track record of reform and innovation to the role. During his tenure at the LRA, he led reforms that modernized Liberia’s domestic tax system, including the digitization of tax filing, expanded taxpayer education, and restructuring of compliance mechanisms—all of which significantly boosted national revenues and garnered international recognition.

LRA Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah welcomed the appointment as a “proud moment” for Liberia.

“Mr. Talery’s appointment is the result of years of investment in capacity-building and policy innovation. Liberia is ready to contribute meaningfully to international tax cooperation and bring home the benefits of fair global tax practices,” Jallah said.

The UN Tax Committee, established by the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) under Resolution 2004/69 and supported by the Addis Ababa Action Agenda, plays a central role in strengthening international tax transparency, combating illicit financial flows, and supporting the development of fair tax policies across nations.

Liberia joins a diverse group of nations on the committee, including Nigeria, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Rwanda, France, India, China, Belgium, Brazil, and Australia. With its appointment, Liberia aims to elevate African perspectives—especially those from fragile and post-conflict states—on critical global tax matters.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the LRA emphasized that the appointment aligns with the government’s broader goal to expand Liberian representation in key global institutions and promote equitable international financial systems.