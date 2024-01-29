Liberia: 300, 000 LEC METERS EXPECTED NEXT MONTH

Monrovia-Jan-29-TNR: The Management of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) has disclosed that three hundred thousand meters are expected next month in the country.

Speaking to a team of journalists over the weekend in Monrovia, the Executive Director of the Commercial and Regulatory Division at the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), M. HadySheriff disclosed that LEC goal is to ensure stable and accessible electricity service delivery to its valued customers.

He noted that LEC remains committed to proactive measures that enhance the reliability of power supply, especially during challenging periods like the dry season. He said management remains committed to ensuring a stable and accessible electricity supply even in the face of potential challenges in power theft across the country.

He further disclosed that the corporation remains committed to ensuring that effective and efficient power distribution service delivery to its customers is assured. Sheriff added that LEC is mandated to produce and supply affordable, efficient and reliable electric power to the entire nation.

According to him, the corporation’s financial viability remains on course while improving and expanding the network to meet the future demand for electric energy in Liberia, improving socio-economic development of the nation.

“The management’s goal is to ensure stable and accessible electricity service delivery to valued customers, LEC remains committed to proactive measures that enhance the reliability of power supply, especially during challenging periods like this dry season,” he stated

The LEC celebrated its fiftieth years of service to the people of Liberia last year with a major achievement of stable electricity in the country. Sheriff pointed out that during the Covid-19, electricity was stable adding that they will continue to work in the interest of the Liberian people.

He added that LEC suffered a major setback during Liberia’s civil unrest, the Hydro power Plant was destroyed over the years, but with the support of the Government of Liberia and its international partners, LEC continues its rebuilding efforts and carrying out its mandate.

Also speaking to a team of journalists over the weekend in various communities, Samuel Johnson, a businessman who owns an entertainment center in West Point said power theft is on the increase on a daily basis.

Mr. Johnson alleged that most households in West Point are engaged in power theft. He further said people who were trained by LEC are the ones who are mainly involved in the power theft in the community.

According to him, some Liberians can appreciate LEC because the corporation has reduced the tariff on the use of electricity, but people are still stealing from the corporation. “We are appealing to the LEC management team to reinforce the Anti-power Theft Unit to minimize power theft,” he further pleaded.

A businesswoman who spoke on the issues said electricity is helping her to dry her fish adding that she is no longer using fire woods on fish. She told journalists that collectively, they can cut down power theft and raise more revenue that will benefit the country and not an individuals or individuals.

“She also advised community leaders to protect the transformers from over-loading and power theft saying that power theft is curtailed government will raise more revenues.

The fight against Power theft must be everyone’s business and be engaged collectively by all Liberians, and must not be left with the LEC alone. Also during our fact checking it was gathered that power theft and political interference remain the greatest threats to solvency and sustainability of the Liberia Electricity Corporation

Meanwhile, “We also fact-check that US$271.9 million from 2015 to 2021 including US$15.9 million in unpaid bills, US$204 million in commercial losses and US$51.9 million in technical loses and millions of dollars lost on power theft in 2023.