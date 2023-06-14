FPA Fined US$500 .000

MONROVIA-The management of FrontPage Africa (FPA) has been fined $500 by Criminal Court “C” Judge Blamo Dixson in connection with a recent article on the famous US$100 million cocaine case.

On May 31, 2023, the Ministry of Justice and Criminal Court “C” called the FrontPage Africa management to appear before the court on June 13 at 11 a.m.

Criminal Court “C” goal is to discover and verify where, when, how, and who received and disseminated the “US$500,000 around judicial circles to influence the jury in the US$100 million cocaine case in order to “explain why they should not be held in contempt of court.

The FPA article published in Volume 17, Number 093 of the edition dated May 19, 2023, alleged that US$500,000 was thrown around to sway jurors in the US$100 million cocaine case. Based on the publication by FPA, the Circuit Court’s Presiding Judge invited the media outlet to appear before Judge Blamo Dixson with its supporting documentation.

During their appearance in court on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the FPA management expressed regret for the article. Following the appeal by FPA, Judge Blamo Dixson imposed a fine of US$500 on the FPA for the publication as deterrence.

According to the paper, it is not its intention to defame or embarrass the Court and the Judiciary, and its explanation is only to respond to the request in the citation and intended to argue or join the issue with the supreme court.

Defendants say it has had no intention to blame, embarrass or defame the Honorable Court or the Liberian Judiciary.

