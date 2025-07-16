Libereia news: “No One Is Listening”

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Othello Sarweh Nimely

‎‎In a recent visit to the market, our reporter observed piles of trash mixed with stagnant, filthy water covering the walkways where vendors were seen standing and selling their goods. The building’s leaking roof has worsened the already unsanitary conditions, causing frequent flooding inside the marketplace.

‎‎Several marketers, speaking in frustration, expressed deep concern over the health risks they endure daily. Flies and mosquitoes hover around the market, drawn by the garbage and filthy water—creating a breeding ground for diseases.

‎‎We are really suffering here,” lamented an elderly marketer. “In the day, I can light mosquito coils to drive away the flies. This is not a place to sell food or do business, but we have no choice.”

‎‎Despite the daily taxes collected from them by the Liberia Marketing Association, the marketers accuse the body of turning a blind eye to their plight. They believe their funds are being misused, as none of it is being invested into improving the market structure or hygiene.

‎‎Adding to their frustration, the marketers have rejected a proposed plan to construct a fertilizer production factory near the market. They claim the chemical processes involved in fertilizer production could contaminate the air and potentially affect the quality and safety of food items they sell.

‎The Liberia Marketing Association is working with a private company to build a fertilizer plant here without thinking about the health implications,” said princess Diggs. “How can we sell food next to chemicals? This is unacceptable.”

‎‎Nancy Doe Market, one of the major marketplaces in District #8, is represented by Hon. Prince Toe in the Legislature. The marketers are now calling on him, the Liberia Marketing Association, and relevant health and environmental authorities to urgently intervene and address the unsafe conditions before the situation worsens.

‎‎The concerns raised by marketers at the Nancy Doe Market reflect the broader challenges faced by vendors across Liberia. Poor restroom facilities and the lack of basic health services, including first aid, remain major issues in many marketplaces.

‎According to concerned citizens, the cry by struggling vendors, who are mostly women, highlights broader issues of neglect and public health concerns in Liberia’s marketplaces, where thousands of citizens earn their daily bread.

