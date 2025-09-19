Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

LETTER TO THE DEAD (Repeat)

Dear Great Ones:

Great ones in the Great Beyond, how are you guys doing? How is living condition treating you, and how are you guys coping with the drugs war that is raging? We are informed that you guys also dealing with the influx of drugs-related deaths of young people. If that is truly true, we will encourage you to push harder, not dealing the guys flocking to your controlled areas in the Great Beyond, but also using your spiritual prowess to deal with the guys on earth responsible for the influx of drugs and narcotic substances in the country. You know that despite the efforts everyone is applying with the drugs issue, the thing still coming in. So, where is it coming from and who is behind it? Why the security people at the various check points are doing? Could it be that they too are into it, allowing it into the country? Please help us, find answers to these concerns your people are asking.

For your information, the war is raging, and citizens themselves are in the trenches, not waiting for the LDEA men to tell them what to do. Ever since they have been on this whole drugs fighting business, it is not working. But don’t you think they, too, are part of the problem? How the drugs just coming into the country, passing through the very check points their mouths say they are manning. Just the introduction, great ones!

Well, what a wonderful opportunity to come your way after weeks of absence from the stage due to so many complications, including serious financial shortcomings brought upon every one of us by these very harsh existing economic abnormalities. But thank God for his continuous blessings, protection and provisions that are keeping us going amid very torrid living conditions. By the way, how are conditions with you guys in the Great Beyond – the place no one goes and returns. If it were so, all the big people who are causing their citizens enormous sufferings would not venture into such intolerable deals. Are you guys having the best of time just as you did while alive or hell is next door?

Well, it is good to be back with you all. All can ask of you, is that you should keep us in your prayers because it is not easy. Everyone is running, running and running, trying to fight for survival while others (the rescue boys) are laughing behind their dark tainted windshields. Some of them hardly bend over their stomachs because they are puff up in less than a year in office. Anyway, God is there, and everyone is hoping to overcome the conditions caused by the insatiability of their leaders who are only focused on filling their pockets, building mansions, riding SUVs. Even, the people who once said they can ride wheelbarrow to work are using the latest Leisuz that cost over US$100,000. Wickedness in high places!

Great ones, we are hearing that government officials who are there in the Great Beyond are catching hell. They are vex with their relatives back on earth for not remitting some of the rental feels from the big buildings they left behind. One of them, we are told is crying to come on earth because the big school he built is closed – his people fighting each other because of it and other properties he left behind. They say, he thought he was going to live for more than 200 years to enjoy proceeds from the big school and the houses he built from the money he made from elections – people giving him money to give his support and that of his people for them to win elections.

It is not only that, as we are hearing. The people he made as senator, vice president are fighting to take his position. It is not easy. One of them is asking the other to relinquish his role so that he can do it the same way their big man who left them did it, controlling everything. The reason we are giving this information to you guys is just to explain how wicked does not pay at times. If you succeed with it today, it will come back to haunt you. The wicked they did, took everything that supposed to make the country fine for themselves, is hunting them and their people. Karma!

Well, time will tell and they, too, will have their days where their colleagues who suffered the Liberian people for their own gains are. The fact is that the country is harder than ever before despite the big mouth some of the politicians made that they were coming to rescue. That whole noise about rescue was just to put over 23 government officials on big plane all the way to one country in Asia just to “deepen relationship.” So, only the big people enjoying the country while the small citizens – those who are not working in government, or not appointed officials are dying just as the young people are dying from “spark and kill.”

Great ones, plenty things are happening here, and those of you who are in good place in the Great Beyond need to find God through the Angels to pass the message over. Do you know that the only thing some of the officials good at is to react to their critics, say all the favorable things that are far from reality. Take your time small and pay a visit here, you will not believe what you will see and hear from yourselves. The men them know how to talk big big things. During your time on earth, is that how the other governments did it? Do you know that the court gave some kind of eviction order to one of the biggest parties, and your guys jumped into it as if it is only way the country will be better? To tell you how your people are suffering, some of the police officers sent on the mission to break down everything in their way, started stealing hair (attachment). If you have the time to ask him why he did that, maybe he will say he was hungry and broke, and that was an opportunity for him to sell it and put small thing in his pocket for his family to eat the next.

Great ones, it will interest you to know that schools are about to open but some of your brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, aunties and uncles and children do not know their ways out. Your guys just sitting in the office introducing one policy to another, yet not working. Education Ministry is just issuing directives, policies upon policies while schools are doing their own thing, without monitoring. Great ones, it is the same whole story, let no one tell you things have changed or changing. They will only play politics if they dare saying it to your face.

Well, let’s stop here and allow you to digest the information. We got all the different issues shared with us, and we hope to release everything in the next communication. Plenty things, including the bad report from one big country talking about mysterious deaths, and the rest.

Have a blessed day, and thanks for your time

See you and bye!