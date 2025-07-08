Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Letter to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai

By: Cllr. Kanio Bai Gbala

Assistant Professor

Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law

Subject: Strategic Priorities for U.S.-Liberia Engagement at Upcoming U.S.-Africa Summit

Your Excellency,

As you prepare to honor the invitation of President Donald J. Trump to attend the forthcoming U.S.-Africa Summit, I respectfully submit this brief highlighting five pressing socio-political and economic needs of Liberia, which warrant urgent dialogue and potential support from the United States. These priorities are informed by the current developmental landscape of our country and are aligned with the core objectives of your administration’s ARREST agenda.

• Economic Revitalization and Job Creation

Liberia faces a severe unemployment crisis, particularly among youth and graduates. The U.S. government can support Liberia through targeted investments in light manufacturing, agro-processing, and digital entrepreneurship, along with the establishment of a U.S.-Liberia Economic Acceleration Fund aimed at SMEs and value chain development.

• Strengthening Democratic Institutions and Rule of Law

Our fragile democracy requires institutional consolidation. U.S. technical assistance and strategic funding for electoral reform, judicial independence, and anti-corruption institutions such as the LACC and the GAC would bolster governance, transparency, and public trust in state institutions.

• Energy Access and Infrastructure Modernization

Liberia’s economic competitiveness is hampered by chronic electricity shortages and outdated infrastructure. A U.S.-Liberia Compact or a renewed Power Africa initiative could expand renewable energy access, rehabilitate roads, and modernize ports and ICT infrastructure.

• Health Systems Strengthening and Pandemic Preparedness

Our post-Ebola/Covid health system remains under-resourced. The United States can assist through capacity-building for health professionals, investments in maternal and child health, and the establishment of a national disease surveillance and early warning system under USAID or CDC partnerships.

• Education and Human Capital Development

To bridge Liberia’s human development gap, targeted U.S. support for teacher training, TVET expansion, and investment in human capital is essential. U.S. backing for teacher training, TVET programs, and scholarships will help Liberia build a competitive and future-ready workforce.

This Summit offers a timely platform to renew and deepen the historic U.S.-Liberia partnership in ways that deliver tangible benefits to the Liberian people. We therefore respectfully entreat you Your Excellency to highlight these very critical aspects of development for possible support from the United States.

