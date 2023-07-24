“Let’s March Country for Nationalism, Patriotism …Mayor Koijee Urges Compatriots

By Mark B. Dumbar

Monrovia City Mayor, Jefferson Tamba Koijee has reminded his fellow compatriots that the only way in moving the country forward is by matching the country for nationalism and patriotism in sustaining the peace as Liberians gear up for the Presidential and Legislative.

Speaking at the 13th Edition of the Golden Image Award program held at the Monrovia City Hall over the weekend, Mr. Koijee said the Golden Image Award is remarkable in maintaining the peace of every Liberian to continue driving above their difference and moving forward toward peace in the country.

According to him, the Golden Image Award serves as a message for reconciliation to individuals who have served in public and private institutions in Liberia.

Mayor Koijee furthered that GIA is something that is very amazing in the history of Liberia.

“We want to appreciate Amb. Juli Endee for her innovation to consistently ensure that peace is maintained in keeping with the country eighteen years of peace,” he added.

The Secretary General of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) furthered that the event has been established to recognize individuals who have served in the country.

“People need to be motivated and inspired for what they have done,” he pointed out.

He added that those who received the Golden Image Awards deserve it because of their hard work in serving humanity.

According to him, the leadership of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) will continue to carry on lots of important events for it citizens in fulfillment of its promises to ensure that the peace of the country is maintained.

He said in 2018 when the party took over another Golden Image Award was organized under the auspices of Liberia crusader for Peace’s head Amb. Juli Endee.

Mr. Koijee narrated that during the past administrations they never had the opportunity to participate in such important occasion.

Speaking further, he said under the Weah led-government everything has changed to create the opportunity for some of them who never had the opportunity to witness this great event.

Mayor Koijee pointed out that the Golden Image Award has created the opportunity for some oppositions to be presented and honor by the Liberia Crusaders for Peace.

He disclosed that it is important for Liberians to disagree with our political differences and agree for unity to forward the country in maintaining peace.

Mr. Koijee urged Liberian journalists to help in sending out peace messages through their various media platforms.

“We are doing everything possible to keep the peace,” he assured.