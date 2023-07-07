Legal Battle In Cllr. Momoh, Fiancée Case Heats Up

MONROVIA-The Stipendiary Magistrate at the Brewerville Magisterial Court, Magistrate Banna has postponed the case between Marie Neylon and Cllr. Johnny Momoh for continuance.

The postponement came after the Private Prosecutor, Marie, took a witness stand and presented evidence of what has been seized by Cllr. Momoh through receipts written in a foreign language.

Magistrate Banna told the hearing in the Court that the evidence provided by the private Prosecutor, Marie which is written in Chinese needs to be interpreted before admitting them as evidence into the case.

Magistrate Banna instructed the Clerk of Court to do a formal communication to the Foreign Ministry to help the Court with a Foreign Interpreter, especially Chinese to interpret the receipts of evidence provided by the Private Prosecutor.

After heated arguments by lawyers representing both Parties, it was agreed upon that the case be postponed for continuance through a writ of assignment.

A few months ago, Private Prosecutor Marie Neylon took her Fiancee, Cllr. Johnny Momoh to Court for throwing her things outside of the house both of them were residing in around the Iron Gate area.

Cllr. Johnny Momoh is the owner of wawusue Guest House in Brewerville outside Monrovia. Cllr. Momoh allegedly threw his Fiancee, Marie, belongings outside without her knowledge.

According to Marie, her sets of Jewelries and the amount of seventy-five thousand United States Dollars (US$75,000) were kept in the house before Cllr. Momoh threw all her belongings outside the house without her knowledge.

Marie is the lady who supplies the famous Jing Jung in the country. She has also brought in a new product in the country by the name of “7 Night.”

Cllr. Johnny Momoh admitted taking the set of Jewelries but denied taking the US$75,000 as alleged by his fiancée Marie. Cllr. Momoh also admitted to throwing his fiancée, Marie, belongings outside without any knowledge of informing her of his actions.

The case is before the Brewerville Magisterial Court for a hearing. Cllrs. Wilkins Wrights and Cyrenus Cephus including State Prosecutors are representing the Private Prosecutor, Marie Neylon while the defendant Cllr. Johnny Momoh is being represented by Cllr. Blamah and himself.