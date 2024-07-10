LDEA: MARGIBI LDEA APPREHENDS 13 NOTORIOUS DRUGS DEALERS

By: Moses M. Tokpah

Margibi County-The Margibi Detachment of the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has apprehended about thirteen (13) ‘notorious drugs dealers’ in the county, Commander Alex S. Flomo made the disclosure Tuesday, saying that the alleged notorious drugs dealers were arrested through a seizure warrant, plain view and hot pursue.

“I took over on the 4th of June and since then we have been doing some vigorous patrol, making some significant arrests in Margibi County. We started our work on the 5th instant, and since then we have arrested about thirteen notorious drugs dealers,” he revealed.

The Margibi LDEA Boss narrated that the alleged notorious drugs dealers have been processed and sent to court, with some on trial while others are at the Kakata Central Prison pending court trial.

He indicated that some of the ‘notorious drugs dealers’ were arrested with Heroin, Cocaine, Tramadol, Marijuana and Kush. Among the arrested alleged dealers is a Nigerian national identified as Aki Mustapha who was arrested on the Borlorla Road with US$2000 worth of drugs and Stanley Johnson who was also arrested from Lower Margibi with US$1000 worth of drugs among others, he disclosed.

Commander Flomo has at the same time said there are places in the county that people could not freely move especially at nights, but his team has restored confidence and alleviated the fear of the people who are now making free movement in those places.

He named few of the areas in Kakata as the Lango Town Community, around the water towel where the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation head office (LWSC) is located, and Republic Bar along the Main Street of Kakata.

The LDEA Commander attributed this success story to the high support of the citizens of the county whom according to him, the Agency has been receiving information from and had been working on their information in carrying on its duty.

He added: “We are grateful that the community is willing to also help us in fighting drugs”.

Mr. Flomo assured the people of Margibi County that the LDEA remains committed in performing its duty, but called on every Margibian to continue supporting and cooperating with the Agency.

Meanwhile, the Margibi County LDEA Commander has launched a passionate plea for logistical and material support so as to enhance its operations.

Commander Flomo disclosed that the LDEA in the county lacks mobility (motorcycle and car) and equipment as well as electricity.

He then called on the Government of Liberia, local and international NGOs, international partners and the administration of Margibi to help empower the LDEA and make it more proactive in the county.