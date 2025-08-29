LDEA: ABETING OR FIGHTING DRUGS?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Is the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) a dependable fighter of Liberia’s unending drugs crisis or a discreet abettor of the menace decimating Liberia’s youthful generation? This is the question on the lips of Liberians in light of reoccurring developments at the entity regarding its officials alleged involvement or link to drugs cases.

Whatever the answers, these concerns seemed to be renewed in the automatic dismissal of the entire top brass of the LDEA by the President Joseph Boakai a day after the agency’s then suspended Deputy Director for Operations was exposed in his attempt to bully the release of his detained daughter.

Experts say the situation did not only cast a very bad shadow on the integrity of the men and women in the black outfits, but also reveals what appears to be a deep-seated virus within the institution, where reports of compromising and other forms of malpractices are said to have overshadowed the overall national goal of nipping drugs and substance abuse in the bud.

The action of former Deputy Chief of Operations, Abraham Okai Payne , has ignited questions as to whether the entity is what it was created for, or a canopy of abetting the drugs crisis.

The LDEA has been at the center of controversy, suspicion and concerns relative to authorities’ commitment and determination to execute the responsibilities and functions obligated to it by law as Liberia’s sole anti-drugs institution.

Payne’s Exposure and Suspension

Early this week, LDEA’s Chief of Operations Unit 704 was exposed when he attempted to force the release of his daughter who had been arrested in a Ghetto along with other drugs users and peddlers and detained in the FDA Community.

His action provoked a national rage, leaving Liberians with no options but to accuse him of supporting drug dealers and also promoting drugs consumption in his community and other places.

704 as he was called, was head on video recording ordering LDEA Agents to release his daughter to return home.

“Go and give her the phone, don’t cut that phone off; your senior officer calling you then you refusing? You will not wear that uniform again,” Payne further threatened the agent in the audio.

When Panye quizzed the lady whether she was beaten, she responded, “Yes daddy, they beat me with rotten, they finished beating me.” Panye questioned the agent whether the lady was caught in a ghetto smoking or selling drugs but the agent responded that the lady was caught (nude) with some group of men in a zinc-round house with drugs.

According to the agent, the lady put up stiff resistance by attacking one of the agents at which time two parcels of drugs were caught with her. But the LDEA Chief of Operations demanded that the lady be released to her sister.

“Chief, this lady was caught with drugs and we are investigating her; people are here to guarantee her,” the agent told the LDEA Deputy boss. When Payne insisted for the release of the lady, the agent said, “Sir, please allow me do my job.”

This aggravated the LDEA Chief of Operations and threatened unspecified actions against the agent for refusing his order. “That girl is my daughter you understand me? Your release her to her sister let she go home,” Col. Payne demanded.

When the agent in charge insisted, the Chief of Operations in angry tone said, “I’m talking to you then you telling me that you doing a piece of job? Wait I’m coming to Careysburg. there You will report to my office tomorrow morning,” he angrily told the agent.

When the agent who was in charge told him (Payne) to allow him do his job, 704 Payne was heard threatening the agent with unspecified actions if he did not release the lady who he (Payne’s) claimed to be his daughter.

In the video, the LDEA Agent said the lady was caught (nude) with some parcels of narcotic substances along with group of guys in a house.

Report said Abraham Okai Payne was dismissed before by the former Director of LDEA Marcus Soko because of the same drugs Trafficking. However, it is alleged that he was brought back in the system by his uncle, who’s the current Director. Investigation continues.

Dismissals and Interim Team

Though Payne was immediately suspended by then LDEA authorities, President Boakai did not see it fit to retain the rest of them. Whether the President’s swift action is on the back of Payne’s compromising behavior or something far more than that is the question many are struggling to find answers for.

However, many Liberians believe the situation, coming amid a worsening drugs crisis, only shed light on the depth of loopholes in the system and the fight against drugs.‎

It is the second time ‎President has dismissed top officials of the LDEA for what the Executive Mansion terms as “administrative reasons.”

Those ‎relieved of their duties with immediate effect are Director General Anthony K. Souh, Deputy Director General for Administration Gwee K. Porkpah, and Deputy Director General for Operations Sebastian Farr.

The dismissed officials are replaced with Deputy Commissioner of Liberia National Police, Fitzgerald T. M. Biago, as Officer-in-Charge, ably assisted by Ernest T. Tarpeh, Assistant Director for Special Services at the NSA, as Deputy for Administration and Investigation, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Patrick B. Kormazu as Deputy for Operations.

They are ordered to report directly to Justice Minister Oswald Tweh, who will in turn keep the President fully updated on the performance and operations of the LDEA.

‎‎President Boakai described the decision as necessary to inject new energy and credibility into the agency, stressing that Liberia’s fight against illicit drugs cannot be compromised.

“It is aimed at strengthening our collective resolve and actions in achieving a country free of illicit drugs and substances, a task that the Government is committed to sustaining so as to effect a reversal of the current unacceptable situation,” he said.

Recall that President Boakai, in June of 2024, suspended, without pay, then LDEA Director General, Mr. Abraham S. Kromah, Deputy Director General for Administration, Mr. Gbawou Kowou, and the Deputy Director General for Operations, Mr. Hassan Fadiga.

He did not only suspended them, but ordered an investigation of the events occurring at the Agency on June 3, 2024. He said, “the acts of disorder and chaos that took place at the headquarters of the LDEA were unacceptable.”

Such acts, the President continued, threaten public peace and undermine Government’s fight against illicit drugs.

In the interim, the President has named Mr. Christopher Peters, as Officer in Charge (OIC) of the Agency pending the conclusion of the investigation. Peters is a well-trained security personnel and comes highly recommended.

The men did not make back to their positions after the investigations yet to be released to the public, though it is reported that the incident centered around the protection of an alleged drugs lord.

Claims and Criticisms of LDEA

‎The shake-up at the LDEA comes against a backdrop of mounting criticism of the agency’s effectiveness in tackling Liberia’s growing drug epidemic.

In recent years, the country has witnessed a surge in the trafficking and abuse of dangerous substances such as kush, heroin, and cocaine, and recently Zombie as well as Spark and Die among young people.

‎The continue abuse of illicit drugs by young Liberians has led to their deaths, while many others resorted to living on the street particularly in graveyards a place set aside for the dead.

‎The LDEA, established to lead the fight against narcotics, has been dogged by allegations of corruption, weak enforcement, and lack of coordination with other security agencies.

Critics have long accused its leadership of failing to dismantle trafficking networks, while rehabilitation centers across the country remains limited. LDEA officials and officers are often accused of involvement in the peddling of drugs, and even taking it in.

There also reports of LDEA officers being in the habit of falsely implicating citizens by dropping parcels of drugs in their belongings when searching them.

There was a situation along the Greenville-Barclayville corridor when an officer stopped a traveler and insisted on searching his bag tied on motorbike carrier.

During the process, another by-passer whispered in the ear of the traveler to be careful because “they will drop a small parcel into your bag or belonging, and later apprehend you for being in possession of drugs.”

Besides the incident, there are tones of allegations of LDEA officers are peddling drugs at times seized from smugglers.

‎President Boakai, who has made tackling drug abuse a priority of his administration, emphasized that substance abuse poses “existential threats to Liberia’s future, especially its children,” warning that the drug trade is a major driver of violence and insecurity.

‎The Liberian leader urged the interim management to intensify efforts in preventing the inflow of narcotics, dismantling trafficking networks, and curbing local distribution.

‎Meanwhile, the President has instructed the Ministry of Justice to conduct a comprehensive review of the LDEA’s structure, functions, and operations, and to submit recommendations within 90 days.

‎As the interim team assumes charge, public attention will now focus on whether the shake-up will translate into stronger enforcement, better coordination, and ultimately, progress in the fight against Liberia’s drug epidemic.