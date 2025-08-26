LCM, VP Koung Stress Unity

The Liberia Centrism Movement (LCM) is stepping into the national spotlight with a call for unity and constructive politics, following a strategic engagement between its Chairperson, Cllr. Kanio Bai Gbala, and Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung at the Capitol Building.

At a time when Liberia’s political space remains sharply divided along partisan lines, the Centrism Movement is positioning itself as a bridge-builder.

Its leadership insists that the country’s future rests not on political rivalry and antagonism, but on collaboration aimed at solving pressing governance and developmental challenges.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Cllr. Gbala underscored the need for political maturity and national solidarity. “Our message is simple: polarization cannot deliver progress. Liberia needs constructive engagement, where civic and political actors work with state institutions to ensure that citizens are better served and better off,” he said.

Vice President Koung echoed this sentiment, stressing that the Boakai administration is committed to inclusivity and open dialogue. He said the government welcomes partnerships with civic movements and opposition voices alike, provided they are rooted in the shared goal of advancing the country’s development.

Political analysts say the Centrism Movement’s approach could help soften the culture of hostility that has long defined Liberia’s politics. By advocating for partnership instead of confrontation, the movement is sending a message that constructive engagement is not a betrayal of opposition, but a higher form of political responsibility.

Friday’s meeting was hailed as forward-looking by both sides, with prospects of deeper collaboration in the months ahead. For the LCM, it marks a step toward redefining how political and civic movements interact with government — not as perpetual antagonists, but as partners in nation-building.

Share this: Facebook

X

