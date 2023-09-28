LCC Descends on Boakai, Others

The Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) has condemned recent statements of threat from major opposition leaders including Unity Party Standard-bearer, Joseph N. Boakai.

In a release issued in Monrovia yesterday, LCC stated that it won’t condone any reckless utterances that have the propensity to undermine Liberia’s hard-earned peace and tranquility.

The Liberia Council of Churches further condemned recent utterances by Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson, Representative Yekeh Kolubah of Montserrado County and Unity Party Standard-bearer Joseph Boakai which points to threatening Liberia’s peace.

LCC’s President, Rev. Dr. Samuel Reeves said the statements by Senator Johnson, Representative Kolubah and Ambassador Boakai do not augur well for the peace of the country.

According to Rev. Reeves, the Council will not condone any reckless statements from politiciansnoting that the statements could instill fears in the minds of Liberians during these ongoing campaigns leading towards the October 10 elections.

It can be recalled that last week, former Vice President and Standard–bearer of the opposition Unity Party, Joseph Nyumah Boakai said any attempt should the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) to rig the October 10 elections would be “the end of Liberia.”

Former Vice President Boakai made the statement in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County on Saturday, 23rdSeptember 2023 during one of his campaign rallies.

Ambassador Boakai was heard saying, “That’s why you need to protect it. If they think they’ll steal this election, we will not allow it because if they do, that would be the end of this country.”

On many occasions, supporters of the ruling party have hinted at the possibility of election rigging by the government while simultaneously threatening unconventional reactions if such allegations proved true.

However, they have not provided any evidence to substantiate such claims that have the tendency of plunging Liberia back into chaos.

Immediately after the former ruling party’s campaign launched at the ATS, Nimba County Senator Prince Johnson described the massive turnout of supporters and sympathizers as a signal for the ruling Government to give way but any action of election rigging by the CDC will lead to a revolt similar to the Arab Spring.

The Arab Spring refers to a series of pro-democracy uprisings and protests that swept across several Arab countries in the Middle East and North Africa, beginning in late 2010 and continuing into 2011 and beyond. These uprisings were characterized by widespread public dissatisfaction with autocratic regimes, political corruption, economic inequality, and limited political freedoms.

“Before the October elections, Liberians are coming out under the banner, ‘Don’t Try It, any attempt, the people’s power would be exercised like the Arab Spring. You’ll shoot your gun; you’ll kill us, or you’ll die. No more fear, Liberians don’t be afraid anymore,” Senator Johnson said.

Meanwhile, the regional bloc, ECOWAS has released a statement through its Resident Representative in Monrovia, stressing the importance of political actors resorting to dialogue and mediation to address grievances, as well as to follow legal channels for addressing concerns related to the electoral process.

“ECOWAS underscores the crucial role of state institutions in maintaining neutrality throughout the electoral process, ensuring a level playing field for all stakeholders to exercise their constitutional rights within the framework of the rule of law,” the regional body cautioned.