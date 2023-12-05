LBDI Honors Long-Serving Employees

As part of activities accompanying the commemoration of the 58th anniversary of the Liberia Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI), the bank has bestowed honor on long-tenure employees for their dedication.

Ceremony making the honoring of the employees was held Friday, December 1, 2023 at the corporate office of the bank in Sinkor, Monrovia.

Speaking at the occasion, LBDI President Christian N. Alison, Jr., assured management’s commitment to taking the Bank to higher level in the banking industry, while at the same time improving employees’ welfare.

The LBDI President pointed out that as the management aims higher, the plight of its many employees is being considered highly in the plan.

“Your plight is being considered highly. It is part of our plan to improve the livelihoods of our employees. We need to work and we are going to work harder to address your plight,” said President Alison.

On the other side of the coin, Mr. Alison urged employees to also swork harder to help management achieve its dream of making the bank a second to none in Liberia and vibrant in the West African sub-region.

“Going forward, we need to take the bank beyond its status to the highest. We must work hard together to achieve our dream. We count on you to get us to where we want to go, we are trying to get the bank to the top, we have been way down for too long,” he added.

Mr. David K. Vinton, Director of the Board of Directors of LBDI, extolled the bank’s management for its excellent performance in the banking industry.

Mr. Vinton told the gathering amid cheers, that the Bank has performed excellently despite the many challenges in the banking sector.

“As the years have passed, the LBDI has strengthened its endeavor to deliver inspiring, high valued and exceptional services to our customers in an environment which is inherent in timeless hospitality,” he noted.

The renowned financial expert urged the bank to work harder in regaining its previous status of being a major driver in the nation’s economy.

“We look forward to another wonderful year; a time to build and strengthen forged relationships even further, Mr. President and staff, let me end my short statement by reminding you that LBDI is a key partner in national economic recovery and development. It was created for this purpose; therefore, we must move quickly to revert to the Bank’s original mandate by initiating discussions with our traditional providers and other providers of foreign funding.”

Those honored were employees who have devoted their times serving the bank from 10 to 25 years.

Madam Raquel M. Wright, the longest serving employee (25 years), lauded the management for the honor bestowed on them.

On behalf of the employees, she pledged their commitment to support management in the achievement of all its positive visions, while at the same time reminding management to take the welfare of employees at the top of the ladder.