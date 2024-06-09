Lawmakers: MARGIBI LAWMAKER WANTS 2024 BUDGET RECALLED

By Mark N. Mengonfia

Margibi County District Five Representative, Clarence Gahr has written Plenary of the House of Representatives requesting that body to recall the 2024 National Budget.

According to the Margibi County lawmaker, there are illegal alterations in the budget law and they as the people’s lawmakers need to make the corrections.

He reminded his colleagues that at the end of the 2024 National Budget deliberations, a motion was made by Bong County District #2 Representative, James Kolleh which states, “Where all in the 2024 National Budget law are written Legislative Budget Office, it should be automatically replaced with Public Acounts Committee.”

This motion, the lawmaker said majority members of that body unanimously voted for it and subsequently passed the 2024 National Budget for execution.

The Margibi County lawmaker alleged that at the final stage and signing of the 2024 National Budget, the law was sent without the amendments of plenary something he said alters the decision of the House of Representatives thus making the 2024 National Budget voidable in its entirety.

He prayed his colleagues that if decisions are not taken now as a way of setting precedents, “I fear that many laws have been or may be tempered with in the future as it has the propensity to besmear and damage the image and integrity of the House of Representatives.”

After the communication was read and members of that body had their imports, that body agreed that the communication be sent to the leadership of the House of Representative who will invite the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning to make copy of the final budget.

Also, the lawmakers agreed that the clerical staff be made to present their journal to establish what were recorded by them.