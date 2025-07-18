Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-The House of Representatives on Thursday, July 15, ratified a sweeping set of international aviation conventions and protocols, marking a major step toward modernizing Liberia’s airspace and aligning the country with global aviation standards.

The ratified agreements, now sent to the Senate for concurrence, are intended to boost compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), enhance regulatory oversight, and open the door to significant foreign investment in Liberia’s aviation infrastructure.

The protocols were submitted by the Executive Branch and reviewed by the House’s Joint Committee on Transport, Judiciary, and Foreign Affairs. In its report to plenary, the committee strongly recommended their adoption, describing the legislation as urgent and vital to Liberia’s international standing in civil aviation.

“Ratifying these conventions is vital to ensuring Liberia’s full participation in global civil aviation affairs and attracting credible investors to the sector,” the committee noted.

The ratified agreements include several high-level international instrument, protocols 56 and 58 of the Chicago Convention, the 1999 Montreal Convention on international air carriage, the 2014 Montreal Protocol on onboard offenses, the 1991 Convention on the Marking of Plastic Explosives, the 2010 Beijing Convention on the suppression of unlawful acts against civil aviation, the 2010 Beijing Protocol on the unlawful seizure of aircraft, the Cape Town Convention on International Interests in Mobile Equipment and the Cape Town Protocol on Aircraft Equipment.

These agreements address key issues in civil aviation, including passenger and cargo safety, aviation security, international cooperation, and legal protections against unlawful interference with aircraft.

Ratification also positions Liberia to play a more active role within ICAO, including potential participation in the expanded ICAO Council, which is increasing its membership from 36 to 40. Similarly, the Air Navigation Commission will grow from 19 to 21 members under the newly adopted protocols.

“These protocols are critical for Liberia to meet its obligations under international law and to improve oversight of our airspace and aviation facilities,” the committee stated.

Lawmakers emphasized that the adoption of these conventions will close critical gaps in Liberia’s aviation laws and pave the way for future investment in airport infrastructure, training, safety enforcement, and environmental compliance.

With House approval secured, the protocols now await review and concurrence by the Liberian Senate before being sent to President Joseph Boakai for final ratification.

If enacted, Liberia will officially join dozens of countries that meet ICAO’s treaty obligations—giving the country greater credibility in civil aviation and increased access to international support, technical cooperation, and funding.

