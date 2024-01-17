Lawmakers Become Uncontrollable In 2nd Day Sitting

By Mark Mongonfia

Monrovia-Jan-17-TNR: The Chambers of the House of Representatives could be compared to the Duala or Redlight Markets as lawmakers, both old and new, were heard speaking in uncontrollable tones thus, disturbing the entire chamber of that august body.

Many of the lawmakers were seen moving up and down in the chamber of the House making loud phone calls as though they were not in session. This was the same case with the just desolated 54th legislature where lawmakers were usually seen in the corridors of the House making phone calls.

The newly inducted lawmakers have started proceeding in a bad manner by abandoning serious issues on the floor of the House to tend to loud phone calls or other issues far from the legislative agenda, some staffers told this reporter.

Representatives James Kolleh of Bong, Dixon Seiboe, and Yekeh Kolubah of Montserrado are among the notable noise makers who spoke across the floor without being recognized by the Presiding Officer of the House of Representatives.

Yesterday, the newly inducted Speaker of that august body did not preside thus making his Deputy, Thomas Fallah take charge of the Session. The Deputy Speaker managed to control the movement of his colleagues, but was a little difficult task.

With how they have begun to conduct themselves, Deputy Speaker Fallah said it was not a good start for them as people who elected them to the Legislature were watching how they conduct themselves on the work they were elected to do.

He cautioned them on the rules of that the House which he said when violated, a lawmaker could be asked to leave the session.

“As we carry on these celebrations, it is our prayer that we act by the rules,” Deputy Speaker Fallah told his colleagues.

“If someone is recognized to speak, everyone should listen; all these things are in our rules. Some of us came here and if we left, we want to be called honorable. So I am calling on my colleagues that if someone has been given the chance to speak, they should be listened to,” Nimba County District #5 Representative, Samuel G. Korga said to members of the House of Representatives.