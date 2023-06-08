Inside Bong Lawmaker Wants Allotment for Gbondoi Health Center

By: Mark B. Dumbar

MONROVIA-Bong County Legislative Caucus Chairperson, Representative Moima Briggs-Mensah has stressed the need for a budgetary allotment for the Gbondoi Health Center in Bong County.

The Bong County Representative wrote the House of Representatives few days ago for Plenary to summon the Ministers of Health, and Finance and Development Planning to clarify the processes and procedure through which money allotted to the Gbondoi Health Center in Bong County were spent and used since Fiscal Years 2019-2022.

Speaking Tuesday, June 6, 2023, on a local radio station, Rep. Mensah stressed that during the special National Budget of 2021, the Ministry of Health transferred the amount of US$30,000 to the Health Center in Bong County, while in 2022, the Ministry of Health transferred another US$50,000.

Rep. Mensah, who represents Bong County Electoral District #6, disclosed that the National Budget of 2019/2020 underlines 301 by the Ministry of Health 221 titled ‘Object of Expenditure #264291, US$40,000 was also transferred to Gbondoi Health Center.

Rep. Mensah said that in 2020/2021, US$23,330 was again transferred to Gbondoi Health Center.

Rep. Mensah narrated that a communication was sent to the Deputy Minister of Finance for Budget and Development Planning, Tanneh G. Brunson, requesting similar details as stated.

The Bong County lawmaker said the Minister has allegedly refused to respond to her request. “I made it known to the Liberian people through Plenary that the facility called Gbondoi Health Center is no longer visible,” she added. Rep. Mensah noted, “If there were plans to construct one, it should have started long ago after reviewing the legislative allotment made over the years.”

Rep. Mensah furthered that it would be in the interest of the people of Gbondoi, Electoral District #6, to know what has been the obstacles and delay in constructing the facility. “What has been done with the allocated funds over the years,” she wondered.

According to her, the House of Representatives has forwarded the communication to its Committee on Health, Ways Means and Finance, and Development Planning to report in one week.