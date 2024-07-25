Liberia News: Late Journalist Wife Pays Teary Tribute

Liberia-The wife of fallen Journalist, Trojan Molley Kiazolu, paid a very teary tribute that has left many, including journalists drenched in commiseration and inner wailing.

Kiazolu died Sunday at the St. Joseph Catholic Hospital following a very compendious illness of stomachache, which he reportedly started complaining of early Thursday.

Writing on Facebook, madam Kiazolu said: “I have always escaped funeral home visits all my life and prefer going to church for funerals.”

She added: “Until today, I never had options as a wife.” In the absence of the journalist father, she wondered how she would cope with their son whom, for years, he took and spoiled with baby play. “How will I manage alone,” she quipped in rather tears-evoking words.

In such a spoof but weepy form, she tried to draw’s attention to the happenings at home and how the son is responding to his absence, saying “He’s looking all over for you to complain me for beating him.”

“He has started asking for you ooo, and telling me not to wear his daddy slippers like he usually does to your properties,” she furthered.

These happenings left her wondering as to how she will be able to explain this to the boy.

In all of that, she recognized Trojan’s show of concern and care for his family whilst alive, posthumously thanking him for the love and respect he had for them.

“You accepted my educational idea of leaving the family for two years when our son was just one year old,” Madam Kiazolu recollected.

Remembering his affectionate name, Packo, she said her deceased husband was good and different, one whose type is weird in current society.

Kiazolu was destined for graduation in November of this year from AMEU, but she said everything he did to get to the point of graduation has gone in waste.

She concluding by wishing him a good heavenly rest, referring to him as another angel on earth who was eager to be at peace with all men.