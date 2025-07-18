LACRA: LACRA’s New Boss Saryee Engages Key Stakeholders ..To Reform Agricultural Commodity Sector

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-Following his recent appointment, the new Director General of the Liberia Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (LACRA), Dan T. Saryee, is actively engaging key stakeholders to reform the agricultural commodity sector.

His outreach efforts are focused on building collaboration and introducing a new vision for the agency.

Recently, Acting Director General Saryee completed a three-day tour of Bong and Nimba Counties, where he met with local farmers and buyers. The visits provided him with firsthand information on the challenges faced by those on the frontlines of the cocoa value chain.

On Tuesday, July 15, Hon. Saryee held another high-level meeting, this time with representatives from Global Tracking Maritimes (GTM) and APM Terminals.

The purpose of the meeting was to introduce the new LACRA team, explore collaborative opportunities and more importantly to shed light on LACRA’s new compliance standards for shipping. The new standard tends to dismantle faulty and conflicting shipping regime, streamlined documentation requirements and information sharing.

“We called this meeting to introduce the new team now running the entity and to seek your collaboration in making our work easy and successful,” Hon. Saryee stated. He further noted that the meeting was intended to outline key reform measures the new administration have instituted, including new compliance requirements for the shipment of cocoa, and coffee beans from Liberia.

During the meeting, the Acting Director General announced LACRA’s plan to launch a new mobile application that connects all stakeholders in the value chain for improved transparency, traceability, and quality assurance. This system aims to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the agricultural commodity sector, providing real-time tracking and monitoring of products. By ensuring that quality and safety standards are met, the new system will improve trust and credibility among all stakeholders, including exporters, LACRA, APM Terminals, and GTMs.

Representatives from both GTMs and APM Terminals welcomed the initiative and expressed their commitment to working closely with LACRA to ensure the successful implementation of the traceability system.

LACRA has made significant progress with developing the new platform, proactively engaging with stakeholders, and is poised to be better prepared as we hit the cocoa season in August. Regular updates and training will be provided to ensure a smooth transition and effective use of the new system.

The Liberian Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (LACRA) is mandated by Liberian law to regulate all agricultural trade within the country. This includes overseeing the production, quality control, and export of key agricultural commodities, particularly cocoa, coffee, and oil palm. LACRA’s responsibilities encompass setting and enforcing standards to ensure that these products meet both national and international quality requirements.

