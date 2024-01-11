LACC Publishes List Of Asset Declaration Compliant

Monrovia-Jan-11-TNR: The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), as promised, is today publishing the first listing of appointed exiting Government officials required under Section 10.1 of Liberia’s 2014 Code of Conduct to declare Assets and Personal interests.

Section 5.2 (o) of the amended and restated Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) Act of 2022 enshrines the responsibility of the LACC in executing Liberia’s Asset Declaration and Verification Regime. The LACC Act defines the function of the LACC for asset declaration as:

“To institute and operate the assets declaration and verification regimes of the Government of Liberia, pursuant to the Code of Conduct Act of 2014.” Section 5.2 (o)(vi) further provides for LACC to recommend to the Legislature for enactment into law sanction(s) for breach of the Asset Declaration Guidelines.

Against this backdrop, upon approval by the Legislature, the LACC will collaborate with the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Liberia Revenue Authority, Public Procurement and Concession Commission, Liberia Business Registry, National Identity Registry, and other government service providers to impose the following sanctions on Non-Compliant Officials:

Withholding of compensation, including salaries and other bonuses; refusal or denial of government services, such as business registration, tax clearance, passport renewal, and national ID card renewal, among other government-providedservices; no appointment to government positions.

The LACC encourages all public officials including existing officials who have not yet declared their assets to immediately proceed to the LACC and declare. The LACC will continue to revise and publish updated listings at least weekly on our official website, as well as in the print and electronic media. This is an ongoing exercise; the list will be updated at least weekly until the entire Exit Declaration process is concluded.