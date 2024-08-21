LACC: McGill Needed At LACC

Liberia-McGill of Margibi County is being invited by the Liberian Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) to help provide critical information regarding alleged payroll padding and acts of corruption at the Ministry of State when he served as

Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Chief of Staff to former President George Weah.

The LACC, in a August 16. 2024 letter to the Senator, said it has initiated investigation into alleged payroll padding and acts as corruption resulting from salary payments affecting supplementary payroll containing 728 names at the Ministry of State.

The process is allegedly created outside of the framework at the Civil Service Agency.

LACC asserted that details of the allegation revealed that the supplementary payroll containing 728 names was created allegedly under the watch of Senator McGill when he was Minister proper.

LACC contends that the process was marred by irregularities, amounting to payroll padding, administrative malpractice, and acts of corruption, among others.

“Given your position as Minister at that time, LACC believes that you could provide some useful information to aid its investigation,” the letter said.

He is advised to consider going to the LACC along with his legal council, a requirement often adopts in critical cases or investigations of higher proportion bordering on allegations of wrongdoing.

Senator is under a United States imposed sanctions for alleged corruption and bribery during his tenure as Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Chief of Staff to former President Weah.