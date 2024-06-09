LACC: LACC WANTS CRIMINAL COURT “F” ESTABLISHED

By: Perry B. Zordyu

Monrovia-The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) is requesting the Liberian Government to grant addition courts in the country.

Cllr. Alexandra Zoe, the Executive Chairperson at the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission said the Commission is seeking Criminal Court ‘F’ to pursuit and prosecute corruption cases.

Cllr. Zoe furthered that if said court is established, it will enable the entity to vigilantly work to seeing an end to corruption across the country.

The Executive Chairperson of the LACC stressed that there is only one court in the country that prosecute criminals which according to her, usually leads to the impediment and is detrimental to the prosecution of corruption cases on the docket.

“Currently, the only court in the country that hears corruption cases is Criminal Court ‘C’ and that particular court is already overwhelmed with other criminal cases and we can push just to get the LACC cases on the docket,” She added.

She noted that engagement with Legislators and the Executive are currently ongoing in establishing Criminal Court ‘F’ which she said will be the Anti-Corruption Court in order to be able to have full responsibility over prosecution of corrupt individuals.

Cllr. Alexandra Zoe pointed out that it is wrong as a country having a single court for prosecuting criminals and having a single lawyer as a Commission which she believes is detrimental and poses serious risks when the single lawyer and court is down by either means.

Meanwhile, Cllr. Zoe lauded President Joseph Nyuma Boakaifor signing the War & Economic Crimes Court stating that it will also hears corruption related cases.

Speaking at Information Ministry regular press briefing Thursday, June 6, 2024, Cllr. Alexandra Zoe maintained that the World Bank has agreed to facilitate the establishment of Anti-Corruption Criminal Court ‘F’ stating that it will help in shifting the dynamics of fighting corruption in the country.

She informed the media that a draft Bill of establishing the Anti-Corruption Criminal Court is before the Legislature for enactment.

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission Executive Chairperson lamented that insufficient lawyers and inadequate court for prosecuting corrupt individuals jeopardizes and hampers the effective prosecution of indicted individuals, damages the image and spoil the smooth operations of the institution something she said lawmakers should speedily enact into law the court establishing the Anti-Corruption Criminal Court ‘F.’

At the same time, the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission has decried lack of logistics to functionally carry-out its constitutional, legal and primary duties.

Cllr. Alexandra Zoe argued that in the absence of logistics, the institution functionality will derail and the perspective from the public will make the credibility of the anti-corruption body in the nation to descend.

However, the LACC Executive Chairperson urged national government to be proactive and do the needful for that integrity body.