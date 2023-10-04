Koung lies About Weah’s Use Of a Helicopter To Southeast

By Washington Tumay Watson-onewash9@gmail.com

The Vice-presidential Candidate of the opposition Unity Party, Senator Jeremiah Koung recently told citizens of Maryland and Grand Kru Counties that President George Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change was going to use a helicopter to visit the southeastern part of Liberia due to deplorable road conditions.

According to him, it is a disservice to the people of the southeast who supported President Weah during the 2017 elections and he was unable to provide road connectivity for them something that is causing hardship for the people.

Koung disclosed that it is disheartening for the Liberian President who allows the people to go through these constraints will not use the road but a helicopter to convince them to reelect him.

The Unity Party Vice Presidential Candidate told the people of the southeast that he is part of them and not only President Weah who has failed to develop their region under his six-year presidency and is now seeking for additional six years.

He urged the people of the Southeast to reject President Weah on October 10 and elect the Unity Party for better leadership that will meet their aspirations mostly road connectivity.

But contrary to the Unity Party’s Vice Presidential Candidate’s assertion the Liberian leader and his CDC supporters have used the road through Grand Gedeh to River Gee and Maryland Counties in the mud.

Though President Weah brought in a chopper for his campaign activities, he has yet to use the helicopter in those counties especially Maryland where he is presently engaging his supporters for his reelection.

The Liberian leader did not enter his hometown Grand Kru, one of the most challenging roads in the southeast, it is not clear if he would use his vehicle or the helicopter as was alleged by Senator Koung.

President Weah is expected in Sione and Rivercess before the close of the CDC campaign on Sunday, October 8, 2023, in Monrovia.