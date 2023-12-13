Koijee’s Woe Deepens

The Justice-in-Chamber at the Supreme Court of Liberia has overturned the decision of the lower court for refusal to Subpoena Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Tamba Koijee and three others as requested by defense counsels.

Associate Justice Jamesetta Howard-Wolokollie on Monday, December 11, 2023, ordered Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie of Criminal Court “A” to grant the Subpoena prayed for by lawyers representing Cllr. Gloria Musu-Scott and others in the ongoing murder trial of Charloe Musu.

It is expected that Koijee and others will appear on today Wednesday, December 13, 2023 to provide testimonies in trial.

On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, Judge Willie denied defense lawyers’ application for the Monrovia City Corporation Boss to testify in the trial.

Cllr. Scott through her lawyers spread a submission praying the court to subpoena Mayor Koijee to testify to numbers that he (Koijee) called one Mohammed Keita which is believed that he (Keita) was on the crime scene the night of the gruesome murder of Charloe Musu on February 22, 2023.

Judge Willie ruled that the defense lawyers did not show any documentary evidence or by witness testimony that Mohammed Keita with whom Mayor Koijee allegedly communicated was part and parcel or at the crime scene on the night of the incident.’

Base on the Judge’s ruling, Cllr. Scott and three other family members through their lawyers took exception to the ruling thereby taking an appeal to the Full Bench of the Supreme Court.

The former Chief Justice petition for a Writ of Certiorari requested the Judge to subpoena Mayor Koijee to testify and a subpoena duces tecum to be issued for the mobile numbers (0776)-407-969 and (0886)-407-969 owned by Mayor Jefferson Tamba Koijee and (0770)-430-291 believed to be owned by one Mohammed Keita.

The defendants’ petition mentioned that Judge Willie also denied the subpoena, which the defendants said such denials deprived them the opportunity to adequate representation and the right to proffer evidence on their behalf.

The defendants further prayed the Full Bench for the issuance of the Writ of Certiorari to direct Judge Willie to grant the application to have named individuals subpoena to testify, and the mentioned call logs be subpoenaed, a request Justice-in-Chambers Wolokollie has accepted and ordered Judge Willie to . Subpoena Koijee to testify.