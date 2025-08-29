Kogar Ready For Fight

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Days after disclosing an attempt on his life by a Guinean juju-man said to be sent by a some elements, Senator Samuel Kogar has shown his preparedness for a fight with Vice President Jeremiah Koung over the political control of Nimba County, one of Liberia’s vote-rich counties.

The relationship that existed between the two political figures prior to the passing of Senator Prince Y. Johnson, who was regarded as the Political Godfather of the county, appeared to have evaporated into a political fight said to have the potential to stall developments and hinder peace and unity in the county.

Senator Kogar, few days ago went public on social media expressing concerns about the way things are proceeding, especially Vice President Koung’s approach to issues in the county.

In the video, Senator Kogar accused the VP of not working with him or undermining his efforts in the appointment of sons and daughters from the county. He also claimed the VP is overriding everything in the county without due reference to him, adding that he as Senator should be in charge of the County.

Senator Kogar made reference to the just-ended By-elections in District Five, his district where the he said the VP weighed support behind one of the candidates without his consent.

While the VP is taciturn on the issues raised by Senator Kogar, his (Kogar’s) Senior Political Advisor, Armstrong Gobac further widened the hiatus with several demands the Vice President should honor in favor of his boss (Sen.Kogar) in the space of 30 days.

In a statement issued Thursday, from the office of the senior political advisor to Senator Kogar, Armstrong Selekpoh assured all Nimbaians that Senator Kogar is prepared to remain with the Vice President only if these non-negotiable demands are met.

In their demands, they called for the vice president to relinquish the Political Leader position of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) to Senator Kogar and ensure that Senator Kogar is the next Caucus Chair of Nimba County.

Additionally, the statement requested Vice President Koung to put US$100K in the MDR account and allow Senator Kogar to take the party to the national convention and restructure the entire MDR, and give MDR at least four brand new pickups for operation, including 10 presidential appointments/slots, as well as the ArcelorMittal board to Team Kogar.

The Statement also wants Vice President Koung to provide US$75,000 instantly for the ‘Kogar thank you’ tour in Nimba /Gbi & Doru. And ensure that the Superintendent fixes the Camp#1 road in Gbi.

Moreover, the statement demands that Vice President Koung write an MoU and sign that Senator Kogar and the Nimba Caucus will decide Nimba’s fate independently without interference from him.

The statement further indicated that Vice President Koung should allow Senator Kogar to play the same role the late Senator Prince Y. Johnson used to play as godfather of Nimba without interference from the Vice President, and allow Senator Kogar to set a reconciliation committee that will reconcile Nimba and give the committee US$150,000 for its work. The statement also noted that the Vice President has up to 30 days to accept the non-negotiable terms or Senator Kogar will leave and form his own political Party. The office of Vice President Jeremiah Koung is yet to officially respond to these demands from Kogar’s office.