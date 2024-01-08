KOFA’S SPEAKERSHIP BID GETS MORE SUPPORT

Liberia:Deputy speaker, Cllr. Jonathan Fonati Kofa’s bid for the Speakership of the 55th Legislature is getting more support as Bassa County district five representative, Thomas Goshua and other lawmakers have given their full backing to the Grand Kru County Lawmaker.

Representative Goshua told journalists recently that he is supporting the Lawmaker based on reformation policy.

“ I support the ideology that Fonati can be the best speaker for the 55th Legislature and that’s where I am leading,” the Bassalawmaker said.

He justified that he knows who the individual is because he followed his workings long before they both met at the Legislature.

“ This is an individual that cuts across everybody. He doesn’t align with a person because of your political affiliations” Goshua intoned.

Some of the characteristics of Koffa, according to the Grand Bassa County lawmaker, is that he fairly distributes what belongs to everyone.

Unlike other lawmakers, whom he did not name, have appetite for others ‘properties.

He additionally said from the very start, Koffa has been preaching the reformation and the rebranding of the Legislature of Liberia something he said they stood for at the time as Independent Legislative caucus.

“This Legislature, we need to rebrand it, we need to reform it,” he said.

The Grand Bassa County lawmaker acknowledged that they, as lawmakers, have not been doing what they were elected by the people to do, stating, “ We need to change this thing and regain our dignity.”