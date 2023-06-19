Kind Weato Widens Weah’s Re-election Bid In Buuyao,

MONROVIA-A Representative Aspirant in Buu-Yao District, Nimba County Dr. Peter Weato who is said to be moving at a jet speed in terms of humanitarian services and road rehabilitation works has additionally donated several motorbikes to Nimba for Weah 2023 team.

The donation was specifically made to the BKS radio station and youth groups who are canvassing for President Weah’s re-election in the areas.

Dr. Weato”s interventions including the reconstruction of a modern hospital thus providing needed health services to the citizens have placed him in comfortable lead and the citizens have endorsed his aspiration for the Representative position in the district.Weato, founding member of Nimba for Weah 2023 team is also widening the President’s re-election bid in the pending October 10 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

Fresh reports gathered from Buu-Yao District say a vast majority of the citizens have made up their minds to vote for President Weah because according to them, they are seeing and feeling visible light of developments in the area.

During a recent opening of the road leading from Ma-Deaplay (Twah River District #4) through Yao Tiaplay, Nallah, to Yao Lepula(Buuyao District #5) dedicating ceremony, the citizens recommended to the Nimba for Weah and CDC leadership to have Peter Weato run on its ticket.

They described Weato as a people-centered character who has the district at heart in the truest sense of the word. They recounted Weato’s hand marks including the construction of the Zoe Geh Medical Center, a 110 bedroom health facility in Buuyao District #5, Nimba County and a 60-bedroom health facility (Weato Memorial health center) in Bayleglay, Twah River District #4 including several clinics, something they say is remarkable