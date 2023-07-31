Kanio Extols Weah For Campaign Spokesman Appointment

Writing on his facebook page after being appointed as National Campaign Spokesman for the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change, Cllr. Kanio Bai Gbala thanked President Weah for entrusting him with the task and pledged to exceedingly justify the reposed confidence.

Cllr. Gbala who also serves as President of the Grand Gedeh Bar Association and was until his resignation the Vice Chair of the Liberia Anticorruption Commission, further pointed out that he will seeks to establish a very productive working relationship with the Liberian media.

He further stressed that President Weah had accomplished so much over the last five years and that the role of the CDC media team was merely to lead the effective communication of those gains to the the Liberian people.

Four others to include Hon. Boakai Fofana, Hon. Eddie Tarawali, Mr. Samuel Jacobs and Mr. Kwame Oldpa Weeks were named as Deputy Spokespersons to Cllr. Kanio Bai Gbala.