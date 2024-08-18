KAKATA:Mayor Seyboe Outlines Visions For Kakata City

By: Moses M. Tokpah

KAKATA-The new Mayor of the City of Kakata, Rev. Gbarngawoe Eddie Seyboe has outlined his vision that will improve the City.

Mayor Seyboe over the weekend in Kakata said his administration will concentrate all its energy on making sure that the main street of Kakata is not polluted with dirt.

He narrated that a study conducted by his team uncovered that there are ten communities around the main street of Kakata and residents of seven of those communities take dirt from their homes to the street something he attributed to the lack of temporary deposit garbage bins.

The Mayor revealed that his leadership will engage community leaders to give methodologies that will help to stop people from carrying garbage into the main street of Kakata.

He further asserted that his leadership will legalize a community law that was established by his former boss and will thereafter be presented to community leaders noting that those who will go against it will be penalized.

The Mayor intoned that he will ensure that community structures (leadership) are effective and functional. He said his administration will also ensure that owners of cold storages find place for fish marketers to share their frozen foods to avoid them from polluting the street.

Meanwhile, Mayor Seyboe says his leadership is committed to developing a 24-year city plan that will serve as a comprehensive guide for all future Mayors who will take up the responsibility of serving the city.

He said the plan will ensure that their efforts are not only sustainable, but that they also leave a lasting legacy for generations to come, and to also ensure that their effort helps to establish a strong relationship with cities in an out of Liberia.

According to the Kakata City Mayor, he will first come up with a 12-year plan that will build on the 24-year plan which will begin with the crafting of a budget for the city.

The Mayor stated his leadership is committed to fostering an environment where cooperation and collaboration are at the forefront of all their endeavors thus reassuring the people of Kakata that his administration will prioritize a good working relationship and mutual understanding.

He expressed that working hand in hand with the Margibi County Caucus and County administration will remain a cornerstone of his administration as it strives to carry positive changes to the city.

Rev. Seyboe believes that together Kakata will once again regain its sanity, and the people will smile as they work to create a clean, healthy, and vibrant city.

He mentioned that this is not just a vision but a commitment and a promise that they will work diligently with every sector of the society to achieve their shared dreams. The Mayor indicated that his engagement with stakeholders in the county will be a regular and integral part of his leadership.

He assured the people of Kakata that his administration will prioritize a good working relationship and mutual understanding noting that he will listen to their voices, address their concerns, and work together to build a city that they can all be proud of.

He acknowledged that they have a great task ahead of them, but he is confident that with unity, determination, and a shared vision, Kakata will indeed be great again.

“Let us move forward together, with hope in our hearts and a commitment to progress, as we work to create a brighter future for our city and its people” he called on the people of Kakata.

He expressed thanks and appreciation to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., for what he termed as incredible opportunity to serve the people of Margibi County noting that the president’s trust in his leadership is a source of inspiration, thereby pledging to honor it by working tirelessly for the betterment of the city (Kakata).