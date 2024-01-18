Juli Endee Seeks Over US$5M From Prophet Key

By R. Joyclyn Wea

Monrovia-Jan-18-TNR: Liberia’s longest-serving Culture Ambassador Juli Endee is seeking over US$5 million from Mr. Nayabougua Yeazeahnalias Prophet Key, a Liberian residing in the Arab Kingdom of Morocco for damages of libel and slender.

Ambassador Endee’s action in a Monrovia Civil Law Court seeks US$5 million in general damages, US$300,000 in punitive damages, and US$250,000.00 in successful attorney fees. This suggests that Endee will get a total of five million, five hundred fifty thousand dollars from Prophet Key when the court rules in her favor.

The Liberian who is based in Morocco hosts a discussion program on many social media platforms, including Facebook and TikTok.

Endee’s damage action is dated as far back as December 2023, in which she claimed that the defendant deliberately, intentionally, and purposefully engaged in a slanderous and libelous campaign to hurt, defame, embarrass, and humiliate Plaintiff in two (2) podcast videos uploaded on social media.

Endee accused the social media influencer for using his show to simply blackmail, humiliate, disparage, and tarnish the well-earned reputations of notable Liberians, including herself.

She claims that Prophet Key not only made defamatory and derogatory statements about her but also labeled her as an indecent person who is involved in inappropriate relationships with high-profile figures such as jailed President Charles Taylor and President George Manneh Weah.

Endee further alleged that the defendant accused her of attempting to engage in an appropriate connection with Mr. Amos Tweh, Secretary-General of the Unity Party, to acquire a space in the Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

Endee asserted that the video podcasts contained baseless claims in which Defendant Key claimed that Plaintiff had discouraged people from voting for President-elect Ambassador Joseph Nyumah Boakai in the 2023 General and Presidential Elections.