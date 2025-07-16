Judiciary: ‘Members Of The Supreme Court Bench Were At Fault’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-Tension ensued amongst Senators on Monday during the confirmation hearing of Yarmie Quiqui Gbeisay, Chief Justice-Designate of the Republic of Liberia when the Nominee was asked on his dissenting view on the Supreme Court ruling in April and what he would have done better.

The nominee in response said four members of the Supreme Court bench were at fault.

Cllr. Gbeisay mentioned the process by which the bill of information was filed by Ex-Speaker Koffa’s bloc was inappropriate and shouldn’t have been heard by the Supreme Court.

“That was improper way of coming back to us. The matter didn’t go before the lower court as it should”.

Adding, “We cannot give court judgement of enforcement power”.

Narrating instances for his decision, the Chairman on Judiciary, Claim and Petitions Cllr. Augustine Chea interrupted the nominee and requested that the question be avoided.

The decision of Cllr. Chea created mixed reactions, leading to the expression of disappointment from Senators about the process.

Meanwhile, after serious consultations the Committee Chairperson later granted Senators the liberty to deliberate on the issue.

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.