Journalist: Army Could Force patient from hospital..journalist said

By Jamesetta D Williams

MONROVIA-, Liberia – July 15-2025–Liberian journalist Aloysius Jallah has accused the Ministry of Health of wrongfully discharging him from a medical facility where he was undergoing treatment for suspected Mpox, despite his ongoing illness and without any clear justification.

In a combined interview with OK FM and New Republic Newspaper late Monday, Jallah detailed that he was abruptly told to leave the facility by health workers, who allegedly acted on instructions from Dr. Louise M. Kpoto, Minister of Health.

He said, if he had insisted to leave the hospital, he was told that they would authorize the army to force him out of it.

“I was lying in my hospital room when the doctor walked in with two nurses and informed me, without any clear explanation, that I was being discharged immediately on orders from Health Minister Dr. Louise M. Kpoto even though I was still seriously ill,” Jallah said.

He further alleged that if he had refused to comply, he was told the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) would be deployed to remove him from the facility.

“They told me if I resisted, the AFL would be brought in. I asked what my crime was, but no one could tell me. I was left in confusion and fear,” he added.

It is not clear what prompted the action by the minister, but he believes the decision maybe linked to a social media post he made, raising awareness about government officials reportedly visiting the Star Base Treatment Center. However, he insists the post was purely informative and did not mention any names or photos.

“Some speculate that it was because of my awareness post, but I never identified anyone or shared images. It was meant to inform the public, not to attack or embarrass anyone. If that’s what led to my discharge, then it’s a serious misunderstanding,” he said.

He emphasized that he was responding well to treatment and being forced out of the center before full recovery not only endangers his own health but also puts others at risk.

“I was showing signs of improvement. Sending me home in that condition is not just unfair it’s dangerous,” Jallah stressed.

The journalist has announced plans to hold a press conference to address the situation publicly and call for accountability from health authorities.

As of this publication, the Ministry of Health has not released any official statement regarding the circumstances of his discharge.

