Joint Security Sounds Out Strong Warning To Inciters Of Violence

By Mark B. Dumbar

Following rumors of violence which have been circulating on social media and other traditional media outlets by unscrupulous individuals who are spreading lies about the outbreak of violence in Monrovia, the Joint Security of Liberia has sounded out a strong caveat to those involved in such unscrupulous act.

The spokesperson of the Joint Security of Liberia, Moses Carter has strongly sounded out that any unscrupulous individuals found promoting and perpetrating violence in Liberia will be held accountable under the law.

According to him, the Join Security will ensure that those unscrupulous individuals whose intention is to increase and instill fear in Liberians ahead of the announcement of the election results by the National Elections Commission (NEC) will face the full wrath of the law if their actions continue unabated.

In a release, Mr. Carter said the joint security has reaffirmed its commitment to ensure that the peace of the state is protected.

Meanwhile, the Joint Security of Liberia is calling on all Liberians to go about their normal business while waiting for the National Elections Commission (NEC) to announce the official results of the October 10, 2023, Presidential and Legislative Elections.

According to the release, the joint security warned that anyone attempting to undermine the peace and security of the state will face the weight of the Law. The release also urged the media to uphold its obligation to ensure that the rightful information is disseminated to the public.

“The media should always give information that is not misleading to the public,” the release pointed out. According to the release, the media should stay away from disseminating dis and misinformation to the public. “Fake information to the public should be avoided by the media,” the release stressed.

Mr. Carter further stated in the release that the media is obligated to disseminate the rightful information to the State. The release urged media outlets not to report misleading information to the public about the elections.