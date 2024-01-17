Joint Security Sets Protocol for Monday’s Inauguration

Monrovia-Jan-17-TNR: The Joint Security has announced protocol leading to the pending inauguration of President-elect, Joseph Boakai, slated for Monday, January 22, 2024.

According to a release, only those with valid invitations will be allowed permission when displayed. The release also notes that those without invitations are asked to stay clear of the Inaugural Grounds up Capitol Hill, Monrovia, to avoid any inconvenience.

At the same time, the Joint Security has cautioned all gas/fuel unauthorized sellers to stay off the main roads in and around Monrovia, adding it contravenes the entire protocol.

They name Jallah Town, Bestman Corner, Waterside, 15th Gate, and Firestone Road as roads that will be used during the day of the inauguration, thus calling on operators of vehicles, motorbikes, and Kehkehs to adhere to these measures

However, they called on all citizens to act by the set protocol tohave a smooth and balanced inauguration.