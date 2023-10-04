Joint Security Gets Tough On Lawbreakers

By: Perry B. Zordyu Email: zordyuperryb@gmail.com

With just a week to the October 10 polls, Justice Minister and Chairman of the Joint Security in Liberia, Frank Musa Dean has sent out a caveat to political parties, independent candidates, as well as the citizenry to refrain from violence as robust encounter will be given to lawbreakers.

Speaking during an emergency press conference ahead of next Tuesday’s elections, Minister Dean said that the years of peace the country had enjoyed despite peace cannot be counted; no one individual should test the ability of the Joint Security of the country.

Justice Minister Dean added that people who are in the constant habit of providing deliberate misinformation, disinformation, fake news, hate messages, extreme militancy not in dress code, and deportment by some of the young people in political parties continue to pose a deeply concerning challenge will not go with impunity because it contradicts to rules of the land.

“Those who insight violence are as guilty as those who commit the actual act of violence. Under our law, an aggregate plaintiff cannot be judged in the appropriate court of competent jurisdiction. We will handle you accordingly,“ Minister Musa Dean vowed.

The Antony General of the Republic of Liberia however cautioned Liberians not to test the result of the joint security and anyone who will resist should be prepared to face the full weight of the law.

Minister Frank Musa Dean furthered that not any attempt by anyone to disrupt the peace will certainly meet up with the forces of the security sector of the country.

He therefore called on the public to work together collaboratively and cooperatively in handling the peace as the country gears towardits elections comes October 10, 2023.