Joint Legislative Committee Denounces Senator Twanyen’s Allegations On AML Visit

GANTA-The Joint Legislative Committee on Mineral Development Agreements (MDA) has sharply reacted to allegations spewed by Senator Nya D. Twanyen of Nimba County, accusing him of adopting a dangerous and acrimonious posture that is very counterproductive.

Senator Twanyen had suggested in Facebook post that the Committee’s visit to ArcelorMittal in Nimba County was a coat of secret, but no sooner than later the Committee denounced his categorization, clarifying that the visit to is not one of deep secret, neither is it done under the “shadow of darkness” as claimed by the Senator.

In a press statement issued hours after Senator Twanyen’s outburst, the Committee described his statement as “deeply concerning and unfortunate,” adding that such “accusatory Facebook post” not only misrepresents our actions, but it also suggests that “we are neglecting our duties or operating with ulterior motives for reasons known only to him.”

“This implication is categorically false and unacceptable. By posting such allegations without basis, our colleague has effectively launched a “reckless campaign of “misinformation and political agitation,” the statement under the signature of Committee Chairman, Senator Numene T.H. Bartekwa, Chairman, and Senator Simeon B. Taylor- Co-Chair, said.

The statement further says Senator’s Twanyen’s outburst portrays “our oversight trip as a “luxury tour” meant to gloss over AML’s violations.”

The Committee clarified that its visit is a fact-finding mission, not a pleasure trip, stressing “We are here to ask tough questions and verify compliance on the ground, not to be pampered or misled.”

According to the Committee, it is unacceptable that a fellow lawmaker would cast aspersions on his colleagues in this manner, saying that Senator Twanyen has maligned the integrity of the Legislature and disrespected the hard work of the Joint Committee members who are diligently performing their oversight role.

The over 25 legislators, through their chairmen said there is nothing secret about representatives and senators carrying out their oversight mandate while urging the accuser to recall that transparency and due diligence are pillars of legislative duty.

Twenyen’s comments came as members of the Committee said they were preparing “to depart for the concession site to inspect and verify ArcelorMittal’s operations and compliance with the Mineral Development Agreement.”

It said the official oversight visit was communicated, coordinated, and planned in advance with the relevant authorities, saying “We are acting squarely within our statutory duties to perform on-site inspection and fact-finding regarding the status of AML’s operations and compliance with its MDA obligations. “

“There is nothing clandestine about legislators going to see, first-hand, the conditions of a major concession that is critical to our nation’s economy and people,” the statement furthered.

According to the committee, it is unfortunate that Senator Twanyen, who is a member of the Legislature, would make these kinds of scandalous statements publicly. “Contrary to his insinuations, our work is being done in plain daylight, with accountability and transparency,” the statement noted.

The Joint Committee assured the public that it has absolutely nothing to hide and is committed to upholding the trust placed in us to oversee concession agreements responsibly.

Also, the statement addressed what the Committee termed broader insinuation in Twanyen’s comments that they should adopt a posture of open hostility toward ArcelorMittal Liberia due to concerns about compliance.

“We cannot and will not take a hostile, acrimonious stance in engaging the largest private investor and employer in our country’s economy,” they said. “ArcelorMittal is Liberia’s single largest private-sector employer, currently providing over 5,000 jobs.”

The Joint Legislative Commttee also pointed out AML impacts in Nimba County alone where it says “thousands of our citizens depend on AML for their livelihoods, from workers in the mines and on the rail lines, to students on scholarship, to local businesses benefiting from the company’s supply contracts.”

The Committee also indicated that the company’s ongoing Phase II expansion promises to create over 5,000 additional jobs, noting “These are real families and communities that stand to gain from an effective partnership between Liberia and AML.”

“Given this reality, it would be irresponsible to approach this situation with reflexive hostility or to “vilify one of the few companies that continues to invest, employ, train, and contribute meaningfully to Liberia’s development.”

It said while they are committed to holding AML accountable for any and all violations of the MDA, they believe in doing so through firm, constructive engagement rather than destructive confrontation.

“As leaders, we do not believe progress is achieved by “tearing down what little we have”; rather, it is built through dialogue, negotiation, and a shared commitment to do better for all Liberians,” the statement.

The committee reminded Senator Twanyen that even President Joseph Boakai recently reminded Liberians at the commissioning of AML’s new iron ore concentrator that “there will always be issues with concessions, but we must sit around the table and solve them through dialogue. Liberia’s image must be protected.”

It said it is impossible to protect Liberia’s image or interests by engaging in knee-jerk antagonism against investors, saying “Constructive engagement and measured leadership are the prudent path, especially when thousands of jobs and the stability of our investment climate are on the line.”

The Committee also said it does not take pride in sabotaging the livelihoods of over five thousand Liberian workers and the prospects of thousands more future jobs simply to perform political grandstanding.

“Our goal is to fix problems, not foment outrage. We can hold AML’s “feet to the fire” and demand compliance without resorting to public insults and threats that might scare away investment or prompt the company to scale back its operations to the detriment of our people,” it noted.

The statement also says “A posture of constant hostility and acrimony, as advocated by Senator Twanyen, is counterproductive and dangerous – dangerous to the jobs and incomes of our citizens, and dangerous to the broader economy of Liberia.”