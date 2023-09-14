JNB Visits Sub-Region Again

After receiving massive support in Western Liberia, former Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai has left the country for a two-day trip in the sub-region.

According to a press release signed by Mohammed Ali, Campaign Spokesman of the opposition Unity Party (UP), the Rescue Mission Campaign announced that the Standard-bearer, Amb. Joseph Nyuma Boakai will lead a Rescue Team including Rescue Mother, Sen. Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, and Rescue Auntie MacDella Cooper for a two day-trip in the Sub-Region on September 13, 2023.

Pending the return of the Rescue Father and his team on September 15, 2023, Rescue 2 Sen. Jeremiah Kpan Koung assisted by National Campaign Manager, Sen. Prince K. Moye and Sen. Abraham Darius Dillon will lead the Campaign and continue the preparations for the September 17, Green Day.

Rescue Father at the same time, called on all supporters to join him and the team on September 17 at the ATS for the big day

Recently, Ambassador Joseph Boakai, the standard-bearer of the main opposition Unity Party, and the rescue team, began his three-county tour in the western region of Liberia on Monday. The counties included are Bomi, Grand Cape-Mount, and Gbarpolu.

The UP standard-bearer made his first stop in Bomi County, where he visited towns including Janneh, Clay, and Gbah Jarkeh. He received a rousing welcome from the citizens of those areas. This tour marks his first after touring the 17 districts of Montserrado County.

His visit comes just days after President George Weah made a similar tour in the region in search of votes. President Weah is seeking the confidence of the Liberian people for his second term. In contrast to President Weah, former VP Boakai is leaving no stone unturned as he seeks to become Liberia’s next President after falling victim to President George Weah in 2017.

Former VP Boakai’s health issues have been a major topic of discussion among some members of the public, especially supporters of his main rival, the ruling CDC. Many had suggested that the UP standard-bearer would be restricted from traveling across the country because of his health condition, but he seems to be defying their doubts and is now making this tour.

The former VP has repeatedly told the public that he is not ill, especially in the way it’s being reported by those who are against his presidency. During one of his many engagements in Bomi County, he challenged young people to make the necessary changes in national leadership on October 10 by voting for him for the presidency.

“It is time for Liberia to move forward. It is time to give our children opportunities to learn, make our young people productive, and invest in education. Our young people need to have a future. We want to see change in the government for the people. This is no time to play. If we miss this opportunity, we are done.

“I have the knowledge, contacts, and friendships to lead this country and improve your lives. Let’s correct the mistake we made. Our young people deserve a better future. If you elect us, you will see a new Liberia. This is no time to play; it’s time to build Liberia.”