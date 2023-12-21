JNB To Be Inaugurated At Capitol Building

The National Steering Committee for the inauguration of President-elect Joseph Nyuma Boakai and Vice President-elect Jeremiah Kpan Koung has disclosed that the January 22 ceremony will be executed on the grounds of the Capitol Building, the seat of the National Legislature.

A release under the signature of Mr. Jonathan Paye-Layleh, Chairman-Committee on Media and Communications of the National Inaugural Steering Committee noted that the inaugural program will be preceded by several events, including a prayer service in the Benson Street Mosque on Friday, January 19, and a Youth Concert on Saturday, January 20.

A release from the Sub-Committee on Media and Communications says an intercessory service will be held in the Effort Baptist Church in Paynesville on Sunday, January 21, beginning at 10:00 am.

The January 22 swearing-in ceremony will be followed by a presidential luncheon at a venue to be announced. Other details and events marking the inauguration will be made known to the public in the coming days.

Security and logistical arrangements, as well as protocols for the smooth execution of the inaugural ceremony are being concluded among committees responsible. Meanwhile, the National Inaugural Steering Committee will hold its maiden press conference at the Ministry of information on Thursday, December 21, to brief the public on progress made thus far.

The National Chairperson of the Inaugural Committee, Madam Miatta Fahnbulleh, will lead a team of committee chairpersons to the press briefing. Representatives of media institutions are expected to be seated by 10:30 a.m.

The Committee expresses gratitude to Liberians offering their services for the successful holding of the inaugural event, including those involved in massive cleaning up exercises in Monrovia.

Meanwhile, the National Inaugural Steering Committee will hold its maiden press conference at the Ministry of information on Thursday, December 21, to brief the public on progress made thus far.

The National Chairperson of the Inaugural Committee, Madam Miatta Fahnbulleh, will lead a team of committee chairpersons to the press briefing. Representatives of media institutions are expected to be seated by 10:30 a.m.

The Committee expresses gratitude to Liberians offering their services for the successful holding of the inaugural event, including those involved in massive cleaning up exercises in Monrovia.