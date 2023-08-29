JNB Suspends Campaign

By: Washington Tumay Watson-onewash9@gmail.com

The Standard-bearer of the Unity Party, Joseph Nyumah Boakai has hanged the ongoing Montserrado County District tour.

The abrupt cancellation of the planned tour for this week following the preparation by the campaign team of which some supporters of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change insinuated that Ambassador Boakai has departed the country for the United States to seek medical attention.

But in reaction to the CDC’s speculation, Unity Party National Campaign Spokesman, Mohammed Ali issued a press statement to clarify and update the public concern about the district tour.

In the statement, Mr. Ali indicated that the Standard-bearer of the Unity Party, Joseph Nyumah Boakai has made an impromptu trip to the ECOWAS sub-region for three days.

“In view of the above, the Montserrado District tour involving the Standard-bearer is hereby suspended for the same period of days,” the statement noted.

According to the statement, the Unity Party Campaign Team in collaboration with the UP Montserrado Leadership will reschedule the tour for the remaining districts.

With such information, political commentators are concerned about the significance of the impromptu trip by former Vice President Boakai to the ECOWAS Sub-region without naming the event or leaders who invited the UP strongman to the region.

It can be recorded that in 2020 when the Unity Party was a member of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) and Joseph Boakai of Unity Party as Chairman boycotted the Campaigning activities of four counties representative by-elections in Bomi, Bong, Nimba and Grand Gedeh and went to the United State of America thus contributing to the defect of the CPP candidates.

Some members of the opposition and the ruling CDC believed that the UP-Standard-bearer Boakai was facing poor health conditions, predicting that he would not be in the position to complete his presidency if elected.