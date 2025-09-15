Israeli Amb. Pledges Bilateral Cooperation, Technical Assistance

Israeli Ambassador, Roey Gilad, has pledged deeper bilateral cooperation and technical assistance to advance inclusive learning across Liberia.

The pledge was made during a high-level courtesy visit to the Ministry of Education on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, in Monrovia. Ambassador Gilad met with Education Minister Dr. Jarso Jallah and members of her senior leadership team.

The visit marked a significant moment in Liberia-Israel relations, underscoring the importance of international partnerships in driving national development through education.

Ambassador Gilad commended Liberia’s progress in education reform and emphasized Israel’s readiness to support strategic priorities such as teacher capacity building, digital transformation, and community engagement.

Responding, Education Minister Jarso Jallah welcomed the Ambassador’s commitment and expressed appreciation for Israel’s long-standing partnership.

She pointed out, particularly in technical assistance and professional development, stressing that the ministry is focused on strengthening teacher training in underserved areas and scaling digital tools to improve learning outcomes.

According to her, the visit reinforces a shared vision for a resilient and inclusive education system. Both parties agreed to explore new avenues for collaboration that align with the Government of Liberia’s ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

