Investment: Pres. Boakai Rallies For Investment In Liberia

Liberia-President Joseph Boakai has called on global black business leaders to explore investment opportunities in Liberia, emphasizing the nation’s readiness for foreign capital.
In keynote address at the 124th National Black Business Conference in Atlanta, President Boakai highlighted Liberia’s potential in agriculture, mining, infrastructure, energy, and real estate as key areas for economic growth, an Executive Mansion statement said.
“Liberia is open for business, and we are ready to welcome your investments. Our fertile land, untapped mineral resources, and tourism potential offer significant development opportunities,” President Boakai said.
The President emphasized the need for investment in local rice production and cash crops like rubber, cocoa, and coffee, which he believes could greatly enhance Liberia’s economic prospects. He also underscored the importance of developing value-added industries such as steel production and mineral processing.
Highlighting infrastructure as crucial for economic advancement, President Boakai called for partnerships to fund road construction projects that would improve market access and business conditions. He also pointed out the need to address Liberia’s energy deficit, noting that only 20% of the population currently has access to electricity. He encouraged investment in renewable energy sources, particularly solar and hydro, to meet rising demand.
In addition to agriculture and energy, President Boakai noted opportunities in real estate, driven by urbanization and the demand for affordable housing. He also stressed the potential for growth in Liberia’s hospitality and tourism sectors, advocating for the development of more hotels and eco-tourism ventures.
As Liberia continues to modernize its economy, President Boakai invited black business leaders to consider investments in technology and digital infrastructure. He concluded his address by urging attendees to form partnerships that will drive development and foster a brighter future for both Liberia and the global black business community.
President Boakai is accompanied by Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti and Minister of State Without Portfolio Mamaka Bility, along with other senior Liberian officials.
The conference featured prominent figures such as Dr. Ken Harris, President/CEO of the National Business League; Johnny Ford, Founder/President of the World Conference of Mayors; Ron Busby, President of the National Black Chamber of Commerce; and Charles H. DeBow III, CEO of the National Black Chamber of Commerce.
