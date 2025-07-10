Investment: Liberia To Host 2025 Investment Conference

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Jamesetta D Williams

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NOVA Africa Venture Group, has announced the 2025 Liberian Investment Conference slated for July 15–18 at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex.

Mr. William Anderson said the national event, held in partnership with the Office of the Vice President, is expected to be a major turning point in Liberia’s investment landscape.

This year’s theme, “Performance, Strategy, and Partnership for Sustainable Development,” underscores the government’s shift from dependency on foreign aid toward empowering the private sector, he said at the Ministry of Information regular press briefing Thursday.

Anderson noted the conference is not just another gathering but “a strategic platform designed to attract private sector investment in key sectors such as agriculture, aviation, fintech, natural resources, and infrastructure.”

He cited the ongoing engagements with major international firms including France’s Jitex Aviation, In Geneco (a French fintech company operating in South Africa), and the U.S.-based Or De Leon Group.

In a major highlight, Anderson announced that the Arkansas River Rice Mill Group will be participating, as Liberia aims to reduce its 210-million-metric-ton rice deficit with higher-quality imports and, eventually, local production.

Anderson also used the platform to congratulate President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and the Liberian people on securing a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

He described the achievement as “a powerful signal to the world that Liberia is ready to lead, attract partnerships, and engage with global investors.”

“The economic significance of this achievement elevates Liberia’s global visibility and fast-tracks its ability to attract multinational corporations and deepen strategic partnerships,” Anderson emphasized.

Addressing journalists directly, Anderson made a clarion call for constructive media engagement. “We must stop sending negative messages. This is a shared task between government, the private sector, and the media to change the narrative and promote Liberia as a trustworthy partner.”

Anderson appealed for collaboration in broadcasting the developmental agenda, stressing that the media are key players in influencing global investor confidence. He reminded journalists of their crucial role in last year’s success and reaffirmed that their participation in this year’s conference is not only welcome, but essential.

According to Anderson, this year’s conference will feature domestic players such as Orange Liberia, AGL, AquaLife, EPO, and the Capital Hotel. International institutions including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the UNDP, and UNECA (United Nations Economic Commission for Africa) are also supporting the initiative. UNECA’s representative, Madame Copper, will deliver the keynote address.

“The Ministry of Agriculture, through support from NOVA, is already participating in a parallel investment forum in Philadelphia. These engagements are part of a coordinated global push to attract serious investment into Liberia,” Anderson added.

The conference will also explore opportunities for technology transfer and technical education. Plans are underway to send Liberians abroad to gain industry experience and return to build the economy. “We want to support farmers, entrepreneurs, and young people—the future of Liberia,” Anderson declared.

As he concluded, Anderson issued a rallying call: “Let us champion a new era for Liberia—an era of investment, growth, and opportunity. This is a moment of pride. Let us rise together, media, government, private sector, and citizens, to build our nation.”

