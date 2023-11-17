“Introduce Civil, Voters Education In Curriculum”

By Mark N. Mengonfia

The Chairperson of Liberia’s elections governing body, Daviedetta Brown-Lassanna has recommended the teaching of civic and voters’ Election in Liberian schools.

Speaking a day after the November 14 presidential runoff election between President George M. Weah and Joseph N. Boakai, the National Elections Commission boss, Madam Brown-Lassanna said it was important for the government to include in the curriculum of the education system voters education so as to prepare them for future elections.

She made the assertion while responding to a question posted to her about the number of invalid votes that are surfacing in the runoff election despite the first round which also recorded huge invalid votes.

“Invalid vote is a thing that you, I and all of us here need to address,” she said. She pointed out that illiteracy and attitudes one takes to the ballot boxes do not correspond to what they have been taught. “So we need to work on ourselves, too,” she said.

In the first round voting in Liberia, the National Elections Commission (NEC) recorded the total of 114,639 invalid votes,a number which shocked Liberians, national and international partners something that prompted the NEC boss to call for the introduction of Civil and Voters Election in Liberian schools.

It can be recalled that the Government of Liberia stopped the teaching of Civil in schools, but with the call from Madam Brown-Lassanna, there’s a hope that school going kids will now have the opportunity to learn about governance while in school only if the government adheres to the recommendation from the NEC boss.