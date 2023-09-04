“No More Will Our District Be Negatively Branded”

Montserrado County District Ten Representative Candidate, Josephine Davies has vowed to change the District for the better.

Speaking when residents of Sophie and Catholic Communities pledged their support to her election, the Representative hopeful bragged that she is the best choice for the District.

She named women empowerment, the construction of the public high school, scholarship opportunities, disgraced, and many others as interventions she has made and will implement for the people of the district if elected. “I have come to rescue you, no more insults,” she added.

The CDC District#10 Representative Candidate urged the electorates to make a wise decision on October 10, 2023. She stressed that gone are the days when women and girls were insulted and disgrace publicly by their own lawmakers.

“No development, no women and youth empowerment, no advocacy for you but all we can boast of for the last six years are insults, you need to shine your eyes well,” she warned the people of District#10.

According to her, “When you are a public servant you need to be good example and an inspiration to the young people, you need to have good integrity and decency,” she further narrated.

Madam Davies at the same time, promised to safe the face of the district and help return District#10 to normalcy. “We will not be branded anymore as violent and rude district,” she noted.

Josephine who is a Candidate of District#10, Montserrado County on the ticket of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) stated that her passion is to deliver the district from negative branding to total development and transformation in the supreme interest of the people.

Also speaking at the program, the happy residents of Catholic and Sophie Communities in District Ten Montserrado County pledged their support to the election victory of Josephine Davies.

As part of their focus of ensuring the election victory of the representative hopeful, women, youth and elders of the two communities speaking at the program, promised to campaign vigorously to ensure that Madam Davies becomes their next lawmaker.

They also thanked their Representative Candidate for her contributions towards them in the area of women empowerment, scholarship opportunity, health care and many others.