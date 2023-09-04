Int’l Comm. Concerned About Election Violence

…Urges Authorities To investigate and hold Those Responsible Accountable

The International Community in Liberia commends the Liberian-led and Liberian-owned electoral process. “We are mindful that the presidential and legislative elections will be the first to be primarily organized and administered by Liberia, since the drawdown of the United Nations Mission in Liberia in 2018. It is therefore a pivotal moment for Liberia to safeguard its peace and democracy and serve as an inspiration for Africa and the rest of the world,” a release from the international community noted.

The International Community in Liberia further commends the National Elections Commission for the conduct of a generally well-administered and transparent biometric voter registration and candidate nomination process and for its continuing efforts to demonstrate its independence and impartiality, which is crucial for public confidence in the institution and the electoral process.

As Liberia commemorates 20 years of unbroken peace, the International Community in Liberia calls on the signatories of the Farmington River Declaration 2023 to abide by their commitment and promote the conditions for peaceful, transparent, and credible elections, prior to, during, and after elections.

The International Community in Liberia is concerned by the recent reports of election violence, urges the authorities to investigate and hold those responsible to account, and appeals to all Liberians to safeguard the hard-won peace gains.

“We bring attention to inflammatory rhetoric which has the potential to instigate violence. We therefore urge political leaders to be active peace messengers and promote issue-based campaigns and refrain from incitement of followers toward violent action, especially violence against women in elections and politics and, to resolve any grievance through established legal mechanisms. We further caution against the instrumentalization of the youth.”

The International Community in Liberia reaffirms its unwavering support to the Government and people of Liberia in their efforts to consolidate peace and inclusive democracy.