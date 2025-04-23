International News: Boakai Eulogizes Pope Francis

Liberia-President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has expressed sorrow over the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. Pope Francis died on Monday following a protracted period of illness.

In a special message, President Boakai noted, “It is with profound sorrow that I have learned of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis in the very early hours of Easter Monday, April 21, 2025. On behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, I extend our deepest condolences to the Catholic Church, the Holy See, and the global Catholic community during this time of mourning.”

President Boakai described the late Pope Francis as a beacon of humility, compassion, and unwavering commitment to the marginalized. He added, “His Papacy was marked by a relentless pursuit of peace, social justice, environmental stewardship, and interfaith dialogue. He championed the causes of the poor, advocated for the protection of our planet, and worked tirelessly to bridge divides among peoples of different faiths and backgrounds.”

The Liberian leader furthered, “I recall with great reverence my audience with His Holiness at the Vatican Apostolic Palace on October 18, 2024. Our discussions on global challenges, including migration and social equity, underscored his deep understanding and concern for the issues facing our world today. His insight and guidance during that meeting will remain a source of inspiration for me and for the people of Liberia.”

Among other things, President Boakai noted, “As we join the world in mourning the loss of this extraordinary Spiritual Leader, we also celebrate his enduring legacy-a legacy that will continue to inspire compassion, inclusivity, and an enduring commitment to the pursuit of the common good.”